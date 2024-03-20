Adventist HealthCare Expands Food Waste Digester Program to Shady Grove Medical Center

FREMONT, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, has announced the successful installation of an LFC-200 biodigester at Shady Grove Medical Center.

Shady Grove Medical Center, a distinguished 266-bed acute care facility within the Adventist HealthCare system, installed an LFC-200 biodigester in its primary kitchen, Woodlands Café. The machine turns the food waste and scraps from the daily culinary needs of 250 patients and visitors into water that can be safely discharged down the drain. The decision to introduce the biodigester was influenced by the successful implementation of the LFC biodigester unit at Shady Grove's sister hospital, the White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring.

The rapid adoption of the LFC-200 biodigester at Shady Grove Medical Center was further catalyzed by Maryland's recently enacted regulation on food scraps diversion, effective January 1, 2023. This legislation mandates food waste diversion for various establishments, including businesses, institutional cafeterias, convenience stores, mini-marts, supermarkets, and educational institutions.

"The LFC biodigester has changed the way we handle food waste," said Nick Haller, Executive Chef and Operations Manager at Shady Grove Medical Center. "The machine eats all the post consumer organic waste and has greatly reduced the amount of trash we create on a daily basis."

In February 2024 alone, the biodigester effectively processed an average of 620 lb (280 kg) of waste per day, making a substantial contribution to Shady Grove's waste reduction initiatives. This accomplishment not only diminishes the hospital's environmental footprint but also minimizes reliance on third-party waste management services, translating into significant cost savings for Shady Grove Medical Center.

