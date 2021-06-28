Adventist HealthCare Named Top Workplace in Annual Washington Post Rankings

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare earned a spot on The Washington Post's list of Top Workplaces 2021 in the Washington, D.C., area. Adventist HealthCare was the only provider of medical services on the list of 200 employers from public and private industries, nonprofits and government agencies. Adventist HealthCare was one of only 12 organizations that The Post honored in the largest company category.

Rankings are based on a survey of employees conducted by The Post through its research partner, Energage LLC. The anonymous survey asked employees to rate their companies in areas related to workplace culture, including connection, leadership, engagement, pay and benefits. The Post invited 3,511 employers in the region to participate.

"We understand the significance of this notable honor being awarded to our organization during a pandemic," said Terry Forde, President and CEO of Adventist HealthCare. "The recognition is a true testament to the incredibly hard and diligent work of our healthcare workers, leaders and partners across our entire system."

"Our goal is to be the best place to work and grow," said Brendan Johnson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Adventist HealthCare. "We are grateful and humbled that our caregivers feel supported and connected during this incredibly challenging time – and thank The Washington Post for this recognition."

Adventist HealthCare is one of the largest employers in Montgomery County, Maryland, with more than 6,000 employees and nearly 2,000 physician partners serving patients in 59 locations in the D.C. region.

"The mission and values of Adventist HealthCare resonate with my personal values and that has made my 10-year journey very enjoyable and fulfilling," said Avni Jain, MD, Family Medicine, Adventist HealthCare Adventist Medical Group.

In announcing the ranking, The Post noted Adventist HealthCare's mission of whole-person, faith-based healthcare. "I have the opportunity to care for patients physically, mentally and spiritually," the Post said an employee shared in the survey. "I enjoy talking with my patients and leaving them uplifted and hopeful."

Adventist HealthCare provides comprehensive health and wellness services to the communities it serves in Maryland and Washington, D.C., including acute hospital care, physical rehabilitation, mental and behavioral health services, home care, health education, a physician network and wellness services for businesses. Its mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

