Adventist HealthCare Names John Sackett as Its Next President and CEO

Sackett brings more than 40 years of experience to the healthcare system

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare has named John Sackett as its next president and CEO, effective Aug. 4, 2024.

John Sackett

Sackett has served as Adventist HealthCare's chief operating officer since 2014 and served as president of Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center from 2013–2019. During his tenure, Sackett helped launch Adventist HealthCare's Leadership System and its Standard Management Approach that earned a Malcolm Baldrige Category Best Practice Recognition, one of the nation's highest honors for performance excellence. He also guided the system's expansion of comprehensive care through the integration of additional acute care hospitals and significant campus improvement projects.

Prior to joining Adventist HealthCare, Sackett served for 24 years as president and chief executive officer at Avista Adventist Hospital, a comprehensive medical center in Louisville, Colorado. Under Sackett's leadership, Avista earned some of the country's best patient experience scores and ranked among the top hospitals for physician and employee satisfaction. Sackett also spent time in public service during a portion of his tenure at Avista, serving on the Louisville City Council.

"John Sackett has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to mission-driven healthcare leadership and to providing our community with excellent patient care," said Emmanuel Asiedu, chair of the Adventist HealthCare Board of Directors. "I have full confidence that John will continue to strengthen our world-class team and delivery of care and drive strategic growth, all in pursuit of our Mission."

Drawing on more than 40 years in healthcare, Sackett is excited for this next step in his career. "It is a privilege to share a calling with team members who are fully committed to extending physical, mental and spiritual healing to every person, every time," he shared. "I'm honored to be entrusted with strengthening our culture of excellence so that both patients and our team members continue to choose Adventist HealthCare as the best place to work and receive care."

Sackett's appointment comes after a rigorous national search by a third-party firm. He will take over for Terry Forde, Adventist HealthCare's current CEO, who in April announced his transition to Health First, a health system headquartered in Brevard County, Florida. "John has a proven track record of setting clear goals, creating practical frameworks for accountability and achieving impressive success," said Forde. "In addition, John's compassion and determination to provide the very best health services guarantees a bright future for both Adventist HealthCare and the Washington, D.C., region."

