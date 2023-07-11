Adventist HealthCare Opens Ambulatory Surgery Center at National Harbor

New facility projects to conduct 300 surgeries in first month.

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare recently opened its new state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center located at National Harbor.

During a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, local elected officials, Adventist HealthCare leaders, and neighboring business owners were invited to tour the space and meet members of the medical team.

The practice is projected to perform 300 surgeries per month in its first year. In years two through four, 700 surgeries per month are expected. In its fifth year, it is anticipated that the center will conduct 800 surgeries per month.

"I'm excited to be a part of this push to improve care in the community," said Dr. Carlin Williams, Director of Vascular Surgery at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center and Vice President of the Adventist HealthCare Ambulatory Surgery Center Governing Board. "Safe, efficient, multi-specialty outpatient medical care is what we need here. This is a major step in the right direction."

Dr. Williams is one of the prominent masterminds behind Adventist HealthCare's Vascular Service line in Prince George's County. His vision has evolved to encompass both non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures that will treat complications resulting from conditions like high blood pressure, heart attack, aneurysm, stroke, and more.

In addition, the center at National Harbor is equipped to practice a variety of specialties: Bariatric, Ear, Nose, and Throat, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic/Podiatry, Pain/Spine, Urology, and more.

"We worked tirelessly to make this much needed surgery center a reality," said Eunmee Shim, President of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. "For far too long, our community – from a healthcare standpoint – has been neglected and deprived, forcing residents to travel inconvenient distances for certain routine medical procedures and lifesaving surgeries. Opening this new building is a step toward correcting that behavior and a move to better care for our neighbors."

Adventist HealthCare is reimagining healthcare in southwestern Prince George's County and is uniquely positioned to respond to the chronic medical and healthcare challenges that often distress the southern parts of the county and southeast Washington, D.C. As such, leadership is committed to creating more convenient healthcare experiences in the communities AHC serves, particularly those areas that lack comprehensive and compassionate world-class care.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center will serve as a link between nearby Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center and its new primary care facility, located just minutes from each other. Together, each operation will supply the critical services that are essential to meeting the healthcare needs of the community.

