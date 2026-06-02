Adventure Awaits! Urban Air Adventure Park to Open in Baltimore Area

Urban Air Signs Lease to Bring Family Fun and Thrills to Owings Mills, Maryland

OWINGS MILLS, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of the world's leading youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, is continuing its nationwide expansion with the signing of a new lease in Owings Mills, Maryland. The new park will open in early 2027 and will bring Urban Air's award-winning attractions and family entertainment experience to the greater Baltimore area, creating a new destination for active play, celebrations and community connection.

A Destination for Family Entertainment

Urban Air Owings Mills will feature more than 32,000 square feet of action-packed space, offering a variety of attractions including ropes courses, the Sky Rider indoor zipline, Adventure Slides, laser tag, climbing walls, dodgeball courts and obstacle courses, as well as a modern café experience. Open seven days a week, the park will provide safe, affordable and exhilarating entertainment for the whole family.

"Urban Air continues to see strong demand from families looking for experiences that create connection, excitement and lasting memories," said Michael Browning Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Our unique attractions and focus on providing exceptional experiences make each park a standout destination, and we're excited to share that with the Owings Mills community."

Urban Air Owings Mills will also generate employment opportunities for approximately 60 local residents. Hiring for various positions will begin soon, and community members are encouraged to follow the park's progress, updates and exclusive offers by connecting with Urban Air Owings Mills on Facebook and through the official website.

Expanding the Urban Air Footprint in Maryland

The new Owings Mills location represents continued momentum for Urban Air as the brand grows its presence in key markets across the country. Known for transforming large retail spaces into high-energy entertainment destinations, Urban Air remains focused on building parks that serve as gathering places for families, birthday celebrations, school outings and community events.

In 2026, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 adventure park brand in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list for the eighth consecutive year. Urban Air currently has more than 400 parks open or under development worldwide.

To learn more about Urban Air and franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 400 parks open or under development. Founded in 2011 with a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that safely enhance their social and physical skills, Urban Air continues to lead the family entertainment industry through innovation and nationwide expansion. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Katrina Arsenijevic, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (773) 849-2797

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park