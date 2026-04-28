Urban Air Adventure Park Multi-Unit Franchisee Expands Portfolio with Arizona Acquisition

Fourth Urban Air Park for Existing Owner Reflects Continued Multi-Unit Growth Across the Brand

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's leading indoor adventure park operator and part of the youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, announced a franchise agreement with current Urban Air franchisee Shekar Laveti, to acquire an existing Urban Air location in Gilbert, AZ. This acquisition marks Laveti's fourth Urban Air park and underscores a broader trend across the system, where high-performing operators are scaling through multi-unit ownership and strategic consolidation.

In addition to the newly acquired Gilbert location, Laveti currently owns and operates Urban Air parks in Lakeland, FL and Newnan, GA, with a third location in development in Mesa, AZ. A former Wall Street professional and existing multi-unit operator of The Goddard School, Laveti represents a growing profile of experienced operators building diversified portfolios across the children's enrichment sector.

He was first introduced to Urban Air as a customer and invested in the brand in 2024. Since then, he has scaled his footprint across multiple markets and continues to actively pursue additional acquisition and development opportunities within the system, with a goal of growing the Urban Air portfolio to double digits.

"We are seeing operators enter the system and scale their portfolios, which is one of the clearest indicators of a strong model," said Josh Wall, Chief Operating Officer of Unleashed Brands. "This kind of growth is not just expansion. It reflects confidence in the performance of the business and the long-term opportunity we are building for franchisees."

"I am excited to add Gilbert to my Urban Air portfolio and reintroduce this amazing experience to more families," says Laveti. "As an operator, I look for brands that are evolving, investing in innovation, and creating reasons for families to return. Urban Air checks all those boxes, which is why I'm continuing to grow my portfolio with the brand."

Laveti's expansion reflects a trend within the Urban Air system, where experienced franchisees are increasingly consolidating ownership and scaling their portfolios. As of 2026, 36% of Urban Air franchisees own more than one unit, with 15% owning three or more. This momentum reinforces the strength of the Urban Air model as an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to build successful, mission-driven portfolios centered on serving families and communities. It also reflects the growing demand for child services, a category that is projected to be the fastest growing industry in 2026, according to the International Franchise Association's newest report.

Urban Air offers more than 20 attractions, including intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider Indoor Zipline, Adventure Slides, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric go-karting, obstacle courses and more. Each park also features a state-of-the-art, fast-casual café, ensuring a seamless experience for families and multiple revenue streams for franchisees.

In 2026, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 adventure park brand in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list for the eighth consecutive year. Urban Air currently has more than 400 parks open or under development.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 400 parks open or under development. Founded in 2011 with a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that safely enhance their social and physical skills, Urban Air continues to lead the family entertainment industry through innovation and nationwide expansion. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Katrina Arsenijevic, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (773) 849-2797

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park