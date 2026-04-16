Urban Air Adventure Park Expands to Philadelphia with New 30,000-Square-Foot Location

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of Unleashed Brands, continues its nationwide growth with a newly executed lease agreement for a 30,000-square-foot park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The new location will be led by franchise partners Swapnil Patel, Jatin Patel, Meghal Patel, Ritesh Patel and Hemali Jain, a group of entrepreneurs committed to bringing high-quality family entertainment to their local community.

This latest signing reflects Urban Air's continued momentum in expanding its footprint across major metropolitan markets, meeting strong demand for experiential entertainment that serves guests of all ages.

"Urban Air continues to attract exceptional franchise partners who are passionate about delivering unforgettable experiences to families in their communities," said Ryan Slemons, Chief Development Officer at Unleashed Brands. "This new Philadelphia location represents an exciting opportunity to bring a dynamic, high-energy destination to families and visitors in the city."

Urban Air Adventure Park features a wide variety of attractions designed to appeal to all ages, including ropes courses, the Sky Rider indoor zipline, Adventure Slides, laser tag, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses and more. Each park also includes a modern, fast-casual café, offering seamless guest experience while creating multiple revenue streams for franchise owners.

As the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 ranking, Urban Air continues to lead the category through innovation, scale and a commitment to delivering impactful experiences for families nationwide.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 400 parks open or under development. Founded in 2011 with a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that safely enhance their social and physical skills, Urban Air continues to lead the family entertainment industry through innovation and nationwide expansion. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Camille Douglas, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (248) 841-0937

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park