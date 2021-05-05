Adventure Tourism Market to grow by USD 1884.63 billion through 2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Domestic adventure tourism is the leading segment in the market.

Domestic adventure tourism is the leading segment in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 32%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 32%. Who are the top players in the market?

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Recreational Equipment Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and TUI AG are the top players in the market.

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Recreational Equipment Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and TUI AG are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by increasing disposable incomes. However, a low penetration rate in developing economies will hamper market growth.

The market is driven by increasing disposable incomes. However, a low penetration rate in developing economies will hamper market growth. How big is the APAC market?

32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, National Geographic Partners LLC, Recreational Equipment Inc., and TUI AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing disposable incomes will offer immense growth opportunities, a low penetration rate in developing economies is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this adventure tourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Adventure Tourism Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Adventure Tourism Market is segmented as below:

Type

Domestic Adventure Tourism



International Adventure Tourism

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Market Landscape

Thrill Tourism



Eco-tourism



Accessible Tourism



Ethno-tourism

Market Sizing

Indirect Contribution



Direct Contribution



Induced Contribution

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44576

Adventure Tourism Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The adventure tourism market report covers the following areas:

Adventure Tourism Market Size

Adventure Tourism Market Trends

Adventure Tourism Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing disposable incomes as one of the prime reasons driving the Adventure Tourism Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Adventure Tourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist adventure tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the adventure tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adventure tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adventure tourism market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Spa Market- The spa market is segmented by type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Music Synthesizers Market- The music synthesizers market is segmented by distribution channel (retail stores and online), type (digital synthesizers and analog synthesizers), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Category (qualitative)

Thrill tourism

Eco-tourism

Accessible tourism

Ethno-tourism

Market Segmentation by Contribution toward GDP

Market segments

Comparison by Contribution by GDP

Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Contribution toward GDP

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Austin Adventures

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

G Adventures

Intrepid Group

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

MT Sobek

National Geographic Partners LLC

Recreational Equipment Inc.

TUI AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/adventure-tourism-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

