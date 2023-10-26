Adversa AI LLM Security Solution Is Mentioned in the Gartner GenAI Security Research

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversa AI has been cited as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's industry report focusing on GenAI Security " Emerging Tech: Top 4 Security Risks of GenAI ." This is a significant acknowledgment of Adversa AI's advancements in LLM security.

This reference underlines Adversa AI's position as a crucial player in the burgeoning field of GenAI and LLM security solutions, offering cutting-edge technologies and methodologies that resonate with Gartner's rigorous analysis parameters.

Gartner is known for its comprehensive research and impartial insights in various tech domains, especially in AI security. Their first AI Trust, Risk, and Security management (AI TRiSM) report predicted current AI Security growth and emphasized the critical need for fortified Generative AI security further. Their notice comes at a time when businesses are massively adopting LLM, pointing towards an imminent necessity for robust security frameworks.

With its pioneering solutions for securing AI systems, Adversa AI has made significant strides with recent LLM security and automated LLM Red Teaming capabilities.

"We are honored to see our solutions recognized by Gartner, a global authority in technology research. More exciting and important is the point that in addition to our solutions, the research by Adversa AI about RabbitHole Jailbreak vulnerability in ChatGPT was also explicitly featured. I haven't seen many vivid examples of vulnerabilities highlighted in detail by Gartner. This fact matters, and makes me proud of our research team," said Alex Poliakov, CEO of Adversa AI.

"In a domain constantly challenged by evolving threats, being mentioned by Gartner solidifies our resolve to continue pushing the boundaries of opportunities in AI defense mechanisms."

Adversa AI's innovative approach to security helps assess LLM and GenAI systems against various vulnerabilities from prompt injections to jailbreaks as well as privacy issues, manipulations, and adversarial attacks. Their proprietary world's first patented technology ensures that these systems are not just safe and secure but also reliable under diverse and unpredictable scenarios.

