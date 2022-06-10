Adversa AI Named Winner for Next Gen Adversarial ML Threat Mitigation Award During RSA Conference 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversa AI is proud to announce that they have won the Next Gen Adversarial ML Threat Mitigation Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

CDM - Adversa AI

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards and be the first company to win a new global award category for Next Generation Adversarial ML Threat Mitigation from Cyber Defense Magazine. Being pioneers in preventing systems from adversarial attacks on AI, we are excited to see this is forming a new category of products protecting AI algorithms and honored to be awarded as a Next Generation solution in this and a new market."

Alex Polyakov, CEO of Adversa AI

Adversa AI industry-acknowledged patented technology helps companies to get 360-degree protection of their AI algorithms, guiding every stakeholder from trusted AI team to product security and AI engineering. AI Risks Awareness solutions are intended to educate users on the latest threats and ever-changing compliance requirements. AI Risks Validation solutions assist in performing automated AI Red Teaming and cyber-physical attack simulation. AI Risks Hardening solutions help to test and apply defenses to secure AI algorithms and make them robust to unusual inputs.

"Adversa AI embodies three major features judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber-risk and get one step ahead of the next breach."

Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine

Adversa AI Red Team stands behind all technologies and has pioneered in raising awareness in the security of AI by creating the first MOOC on how to secure AI and the news resource related to Trusted AI. The team speaks at world-renowned conferences dedicated to AI and cybersecurity, publishes secure and trusted AI reports, and launched Adversarial AI Art Exhibition driven by the mission to increase trust in AI.

About Adversa AI

Adversa AI is an innovative Israeli AI startup striving to increase trust and security in AI. The company is focused on protecting humanity from the cyber pandemic, which seems inevitable in the era of artificial intelligence with its security threats, privacy issues, and real safety incidents.

The team consists of world-class security experts, mathematicians, researchers, and neuroscientists who work together to shape the AI industry, explore AI systems to make them secure, safe, trustworthy, and reliable.

Adversa AI is acknowledged several times as an award-winning vendor with patent-pending technology providing solutions for mission-critical AI-driven industries such as but not limited to smart home, biometrics, surveillance, financial, Internet and automotive.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences.

