Adversa AI Wins 2026 BIG Innovation Award for Agentic AI Security Platform, Advancing Continuous AI Red Teaming for Autonomous AI Agents

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversa AI announced that its Adversa AI Agentic AI Security Platform has been named a winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards in the Innovative Products – Software category.

The Business Intelligence Group revealed this year's cohort of global winners, recognizing products and organizations delivering measurable real-world impact across industries. "This year's winners demonstrate that innovation has entered a new accountability era," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group.

Why CISOs care: securing the "agentic AI" attack surface

As enterprises deploy autonomous AI agents that plan, act, and execute across tools, APIs, and cloud workflows, security leaders face a new class of risks that go beyond classic application security. In December 2025, OWASP published the Top 10 for Agentic AI Applications (2026), highlighting risks such as Agent Goal Hijack, Tool Misuse, Identity & Privilege Abuse, Agentic Supply Chain Vulnerabilities, Unexpected Code Execution, Memory & Context Poisoning, Cascading Failures and more—reflecting real incident patterns in early agentic deployments.

Adversa AI's platform is designed to operationalize these risks into repeatable, continuous testing and control loops—so security teams can answer the questions CISOs are now being asked daily:

How do we test AI agents for prompt injection / goal hijack before production?

How do we prevent tool misuse and unsafe autonomous actions?

How do we validate agent permissions, identity, and privilege boundaries?

How do we detect memory poisoning and cross-session manipulation?

How do we secure MCP / tool ecosystems and third-party agent components?

External validation: referenced in OWASP's AI security solutions guidance

Adversa AI is also referenced in the OWASP Agentic AI Security Solutions Reference Guide (Q2/Q3 '25) under agentic AI security testing, describing capabilities such as agent scanning, agent penetration testing, sandboxed testing of tool calls/code execution/cloud API triggers, multi-agent scenario simulations, and validation of agent decisions against expected goal plans, with mapped coverage across the guide's agentic risk taxonomy.

"This award recognizes a hard reality CISOs are confronting: once AI systems can take actions, security must validate behavior—not just inputs and outputs," said Alex Polyakov, Co-Founder of Adversa AI. "We built Adversa to continuously discover agentic AI failures—prompt injection and goal hijack, tool misuse, privilege abuse, memory poisoning, and cascading automation errors—before attackers and incidents do."

About Adversa AI

Adversa AI is the global leader in Agentic AI Security and Continuous AI Red Teaming. Its platform protects enterprises by continuously stress-testing GenAI applications, AI agents, and MCP-based architectures to identify and fix vulnerabilities before deployment. Adversa AI works with Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and AI Startups building next-generation AI systems.

About the BIG Innovation Awards

The BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, recognize companies, products, and leaders transforming industries through applied innovation and measurable impact.

