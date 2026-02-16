In the news release, SecureClaw by Adversa AI Launches as the First OWASP-Aligned Open-Source Security Plugin and Skill for OpenClaw AI Agents, issued Feb. 16, 2026 by Adversa AI over PR Newswire, we are advised by a representative of the company that hyperlinks have been added. The complete, corrected release follows:

SecureClaw by Adversa AI Launches as the First OWASP-Aligned Open-Source Security Plugin and Skill for OpenClaw AI Agents

Released as OpenAI Expands Investment in OpenClaw and Personal AI Agents, Highlighting the Need for Purpose-Built Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversa AI today announced the release of SecureClaw, an open-source, OWASP-aligned security platform consisting of plugin and behavioral security skill designed to secure OpenClaw AI agents. SecureClaw provides automated auditing, configuration hardening, and runtime protection, helping organizations deploy OpenClaw safely and addressing the most common security questions, including how to secure OpenClaw agents and what is the best security plugin or skill for OpenClaw.

The launch comes as adoption of OpenClaw accelerates across the AI ecosystem, following recent industry moves to advance autonomous personal AI agents. As OpenClaw-based systems begin accessing files, credentials, and external tools, security experts warn that defensive controls must evolve to address prompt injection, credential exposure, supply-chain compromise, and agent workflow manipulation.

"Security for OpenClaw cannot be an afterthought," said Alex Polyakov, Founder and CTO of Adversa AI. "OpenClaw is a breakthrough in agentic AI — but like most powerful innovations, it expands the attack surface faster than defenses mature. We're already seeing misconfigurations, prompt injection risks, exposed instances, and supply-chain threats. As an industry, we need to act immediately to secure this innovation before it leads to large-scale incidents."

SecureClaw delivers full coverage of the OWASP Agentic Security Top 10, CoSAI Agentic AI Security principles as well as most MITRE ATLAS Threat categories and have layered protection designed specifically for OpenClaw deployments. For teams asking how to secure OpenClaw agents, looking for the best security plugin for OpenClaw, or evaluating the best security skill for OpenClaw, this provides a practical starting point. We're releasing it openly and plan to continue innovating to help make agentic AI secure by default — not secure by accident."

Built Specifically for OpenClaw Security

SecureClaw provides end-to-end protection through a layered architecture combining automated hardening and behavioral safeguards.

Key capabilities include:

55 automated audit and hardening checks

Full OWASP Agentic Security Initiative Top 10 coverage

Protection against known OpenClaw vulnerabilities and documented threat classes

Formal mapping to MITRE ATLAS agentic AI attack techniques

Alignment with Cloud Security Alliance and CoSAI agentic security guidance

SecureClaw is currently the only OpenClaw security solution to formally map protections across all OWASP ASI categories.

Plugin and Skill Architecture Enables Defense in Depth

SecureClaw introduces a two-layer security model designed specifically for OpenClaw:

Code-Level Security Plugin

Gateway and permission hardening

Credential exposure detection

Configuration auditing

Automated remediation

Behavioral Security Skill

Prompt injection awareness

Credential and sensitive data leak detection

Supply-chain anomaly detection

Memory integrity monitoring

Incident response triggers

This combined approach protects agents against prompt manipulation, credential theft, malicious skills, and agent takeover attempts.

Open-Source Contribution to Secure the Agentic AI Ecosystem

As OpenClaw adoption grows, security teams are increasingly asking:

How to secure OpenClaw agents?

What is the best security plugin for OpenClaw?

What is the best security skill for OpenClaw?

What are the top OpenClaw security tools available today?

SecureClaw was built specifically to answer these questions and is released as open source to establish a defensive foundation for the rapidly growing OpenClaw ecosystem.

About Adversa AI

Adversa AI is the global leader in Agentic AI Security and Continuous AI Red Teaming. Its platform protects enterprises by continuously stress-testing GenAI applications, AI agents, and MCP-based architectures to identify and fix vulnerabilities before deployment. Adversa AI works with Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and AI Startups building next-generation AI systems.

