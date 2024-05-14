Advertising Vehicles Adds New Chicago Service Center

The Fleet Graphics People expand to the Chicago area with a new Service Center in Lombard, IL

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Vehicles is proud to announce the opening of its new service center in Lombard, IL, catering to fleets of all sizes.

The Chicago Service Center offers a comprehensive range of fleet graphics services, including full and partial wraps, vinyl decals, graphics removal, and changeable graphics installation. Clients can expect the same top-tier service, design expertise, and custom technology that Advertising Vehicles is renowned for nationwide, while having the added benefit of a dedicated installation space in a temperature-controlled environment.

Advertising Vehicles serves fleets large and small across the United States, simplifying their vehicle graphics process while providing top-tier service.

The Lombard, IL location is Advertising Vehicles' first brick-and-mortar service center outside of their headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to the two service centers, Advertising Vehicles also boasts an installation network that spans the United States, allowing them to cater to businesses with fleet vehicles across the nation.

"Expanding our physical footprint in Chicago exemplifies Advertising Vehicles' dedication to revolutionizing fleet graphics nationwide," says Ted Cain, Vice President of Fleet Sales. "We're excited to open our service center and expand our industry-leading installation expertise and creative graphics solutions to new opportunities and existing clients in the Chicagoland area and beyond."

This expansion underscores Advertising Vehicles' commitment to becoming the leading fleet graphics provider in the U.S. The Advertising Vehicles team looks forward to providing vinyl graphics solutions for fleets of all sizes in Chicago, and the surrounding areas.

The new Chicago Service Center is located at 818 Oak Creek Dr, Lombard, IL 60148. For more information, please visit https://advertisingvehicles.com/locations/chicago/ or call (855) 750-0937.

About Advertising Vehicles:

Since 2003, Advertising Vehicles has been the premiere vehicle graphics and advertising leader for companies of all sizes across the U.S., providing full and partial vehicle wraps, decals and full-service, in-house design and production services in its 30,000 square foot facility. For a quote or to learn more, please visit advertisingvehicles.com or call (855) 750-0937.

Media Contact:

Morgan Schulten

[email protected]

513-729-7296

SOURCE Advertising Vehicles