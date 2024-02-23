Advertising Vehicles Partners with The Healing Center, Will Unveil New Vehicle Wrap February 26th

The Fleet Graphics People chose Cincinnati-based non-profit The Healing Center to receive a free vehicle wrap as part of The Nonprofit Sponsorship Program.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Vehicles is proud to announce its partnership with The Healing Center, a prominent nonprofit organization in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through Advertising Vehicles' Nonprofit Sponsorship Program, The Healing Center will receive a free custom vinyl wrap that will bring their brand and mission in front of thousands every day.

The trailer wrap pictured for the Southwest Ohio Chapter of Heroes on the Water was donated through the Advertising Vehicles Nonprofit Sponsorship Program. Another example of a donated vehicle wrap through the Advertising Vehicles Nonprofit Sponsorship Program is this full wrap for Last Mile Food Rescue.

The unveiling of the new vehicle wrap for The Healing Center will take place at Advertising Vehicles' location in Blue Ash, Ohio, on Monday, February 26th, at 11 a.m. Members of the media are invited to attend the event, where they'll have the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of this meaningful partnership.

This partnership underscores Advertising Vehicles' commitment to supporting organizations that make a significant impact in their communities. The Healing Center's mission is directly aligned with Advertising Vehicles' core values. The Healing Center offers a variety of resources to the Cincinnati community, including health care, The Wearhouse Clothing Store, The Marketplace Food Pantry, GED and HSE classes, ESOL classes, money and job coaching classes, childcare, and other essential services.

Through this partnership, Advertising Vehicles will leverage its expertise in vehicle design to create a compelling visual representation of The Healing Center's mission and message. The vehicle wrap, along with design services, installation, and vinyl, will be provided completely free of charge as part of Advertising Vehicles' commitment to supporting nonprofits through its Nonprofit Sponsorship Program

The partnership with The Healing Center builds on the success of previous collaborations with nonprofit organizations like Make-A-Wish, Last Mile Food Rescue, and Heroes on the Water. Anyone interested in learning more about the Nonprofit Sponsorship Program should visit Advertising Vehicles' website at https://advertisingvehicles.com/sponsorship/ or reach out to Morgan Schulten at [email protected].

About Advertising Vehicles:

Since 2003, Advertising Vehicles has been the premiere vehicle graphics and advertising leader for companies of all sizes across the U.S., providing full and partial vehicle wraps, decals and full-service, in-house design and production services in its 30,000 square foot facility. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Advertising Vehicles is also North America's exclusive provider of Traxx™, the world's number one changeable billboard system for trucks and trailers. For a quote or to learn more, please visit advertisingvehicles.com or call (855) 750-0937.

