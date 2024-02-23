Advertising Vehicles Partners with The Healing Center, Will Unveil New Vehicle Wrap February 26th

News provided by

Advertising Vehicles

23 Feb, 2024, 08:41 ET

The Fleet Graphics People chose Cincinnati-based non-profit The Healing Center to receive a free vehicle wrap as part of The Nonprofit Sponsorship Program.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Vehicles is proud to announce its partnership with The Healing Center, a prominent nonprofit organization in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through Advertising Vehicles' Nonprofit Sponsorship Program, The Healing Center will receive a free custom vinyl wrap that will bring their brand and mission in front of thousands every day.

Continue Reading
The trailer wrap pictured for the Southwest Ohio Chapter of Heroes on the Water was donated through the Advertising Vehicles Nonprofit Sponsorship Program.
The trailer wrap pictured for the Southwest Ohio Chapter of Heroes on the Water was donated through the Advertising Vehicles Nonprofit Sponsorship Program.
Another example of a donated vehicle wrap through the Advertising Vehicles Nonprofit Sponsorship Program is this full wrap for Last Mile Food Rescue.
Another example of a donated vehicle wrap through the Advertising Vehicles Nonprofit Sponsorship Program is this full wrap for Last Mile Food Rescue.

The unveiling of the new vehicle wrap for The Healing Center will take place at Advertising Vehicles' location in Blue Ash, Ohio, on Monday, February 26th, at 11 a.m. Members of the media are invited to attend the event, where they'll have the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of this meaningful partnership.

This partnership underscores Advertising Vehicles' commitment to supporting organizations that make a significant impact in their communities. The Healing Center's mission is directly aligned with Advertising Vehicles' core values. The Healing Center offers a variety of resources to the Cincinnati community, including health care, The Wearhouse Clothing Store, The Marketplace Food Pantry, GED and HSE classes, ESOL classes, money and job coaching classes, childcare, and other essential services. 

Through this partnership, Advertising Vehicles will leverage its expertise in vehicle design to create a compelling visual representation of The Healing Center's mission and message. The vehicle wrap, along with design services, installation, and vinyl, will be provided completely free of charge as part of Advertising Vehicles' commitment to supporting nonprofits through its Nonprofit Sponsorship Program

The partnership with The Healing Center builds on the success of previous collaborations with nonprofit organizations like Make-A-Wish, Last Mile Food Rescue, and Heroes on the Water. Anyone interested in learning more about the Nonprofit Sponsorship Program should visit Advertising Vehicles' website at https://advertisingvehicles.com/sponsorship/ or reach out to Morgan Schulten at [email protected].

About Advertising Vehicles:

Since 2003, Advertising Vehicles has been the premiere vehicle graphics and advertising leader for companies of all sizes across the U.S., providing full and partial vehicle wraps, decals and full-service, in-house design and production services in its 30,000 square foot facility. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Advertising Vehicles is also North America's exclusive provider of Traxx™, the world's number one changeable billboard system for trucks and trailers. For a quote or to learn more, please visit advertisingvehicles.com or call (855) 750-0937.

Media Contact: 
Morgan Schulten 
[email protected]
513-729-7296 

SOURCE Advertising Vehicles

Also from this source

Advertising Vehicles Announces Strategic Growth Initiatives under New Vice President Ted Cain

Advertising Vehicles Announces Strategic Growth Initiatives under New Vice President Ted Cain

Advertising Vehicles, a leader in the fleet graphics industry, is poised for significant expansion under the dynamic leadership of new Vice President ...
Advertising Vehicles Continues Successful Nonprofit Sponsorship Program

Advertising Vehicles Continues Successful Nonprofit Sponsorship Program

Advertising Vehicles is pleased to announce the continuation of its highly successful Nonprofit Sponsorship Program for the upcoming year. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.