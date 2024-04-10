Advertising Vehicles Donates Truck Wrap to Cincinnati Nonprofit, The Healing Center

The truck will be used to transport over $500,000 worth of food each week for The Healing Center's

Marketplace food pantry

CINCINNATI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Nonprofit Sponsorship Program, Advertising Vehicles has donated a vinyl wrap for The Healing Center's new refrigerated box truck.

The new graphics, unveiled on February 26th, feature The Healing Center's signature colors, artwork conveying the services they provide, and a depiction of the front of their building. For Executive Director Adrienne Wiley and her team, wrapping the truck is about more than just aesthetics; it's about sharing the mission of The Healing Center.

Advertising Vehicles Advertising Vehicles

"We were incredibly excited to be chosen for the Nonprofit Sponsorship Program," shared Wiley. "We worked really hard to raise $100,000 to be able to purchase this new box truck. The whole goal the entire time was to be able to wrap that and have our logo and our image and to raise awareness in the community for what it is that we're doing. It was kind of like the end of the vision that we had for this when we raised the money for that truck."

Advertising Vehicles proudly donated all the time and materials associated with the truck's wrap, including the design, printing, and installation. To view the full process and learn more about the program, visit: https://advertisingvehicles.com/news/healing-center-nonprofit-sponsorship/.

The box truck will pick up donated food items five times a week from local Cincinnati retailers like Sam's Club, Costco, and Target for The Marketplace food pantry at The Healing Center.

Advertising Vehicles has previously donated vehicle graphics to Heroes on the Water, Make-A-Wish, Last Mile Food Rescue, and Paws Adoption Center through the program. To apply to be considered for the next Nonprofit Sponsorship, visit https://advertisingvehicles.com/sponsorship/.

About Advertising Vehicles:

Since 2003, Advertising Vehicles has been the premier vehicle graphics and advertising leader for companies of all sizes across the U.S., providing full and partial vehicle wraps, decals and full-service, in-house design and production services in its 30,000 square foot facility. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio Advertising Vehicles is also North America's exclusive provider of Traxx™, the world's number one changeable billboard system for trucks and trailers. For a quote or to learn more, please visit advertisingvehicles.com or call (855) 750-0937.

Media Contact:

Morgan Schulten

[email protected]

513-729-7296

SOURCE Advertising Vehicles