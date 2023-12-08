Advertising Vehicles Announces Strategic Growth Initiatives under New Vice President Ted Cain

News provided by

Advertising Vehicles

08 Dec, 2023, 08:34 ET

The Cincinnati-based Fleet Graphics People look to expand their influence across the United States with a nationwide sales team.

CINCINNATI, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Vehicles, a leader in the fleet graphics industry, is poised for significant expansion under the dynamic leadership of new Vice President of Fleet Sales, Ted Cain. Since joining the company on August 7, 2023, Cain has already made substantial strides, positioning Advertising Vehicles for unprecedented growth.

Continue Reading
Advertising Vehicles' Vice President of Fleet Sales, Ted Cain
Advertising Vehicles' Vice President of Fleet Sales, Ted Cain
Advertising Vehicles looks to increase its influence across the nation, bringing high quality vehicle graphics to fleets nationwide.
Advertising Vehicles looks to increase its influence across the nation, bringing high quality vehicle graphics to fleets nationwide.

Cain, a seasoned professional with 29 years of industry experience, brings a proven track record of expanding sales teams nationwide. Drawing from his successful background, Cain's vision for Advertising Vehicles is to capitalize on the strong foundation in place and propel the sales team to new heights. His strategic approach involves not only strengthening the company's presence in existing markets but also breaking into new territories where Advertising Vehicles has yet to establish a foothold.

Under Cain's leadership, standards for technology efficiency have been implemented, encouraging the use of Advertising Vehicles' custom technology – GUS and the Fleet Care Center. In his short time with Advertising Vehicles so far, Cain has more than doubled the number of clients looking to upgrade their fleet graphics.  Leveraging the company's nationwide installer network, cutting-edge printing capabilities, and custom technology for project management, Cain is set on creating a customer experience that resonates with fleet managers, marketers, and business owners nationwide.

Ted Cain's passion for automobiles, cultivated through 13 years in the retail automotive industry and five years leading a sales team for a national top 10 fleet management group, aligns seamlessly with the mission of Advertising Vehicles. Recognizing the perpetual nature of branding in the modern business landscape, Cain aims to position Advertising Vehicles as the go-to solution for clients looking to turn their vehicles into impactful mobile billboards.

Working in tandem with CEO Ken Black and Partner Michael Ries, Cain envisions a strategic division of the nation into regional divisions and the addition of experienced sales professionals across the United States. The company is set to embark on an exciting phase of expansion, offering unparalleled opportunities for professionals seeking to be part of a thriving and dynamic team.

Cain expressed his optimism about the future, stating, "The sky is the limit. Every day we have the opportunity to meet some amazing people and help them solve their graphics needs. The only limitations are those we set for ourselves."

As Advertising Vehicles positions itself for exponential growth, the company is actively seeking experienced sales professionals to join its expanding team. National Account Executive positions are open, and interested candidates are invited to apply at https://advertisingvehicles.com/career/.

For media inquiries, please contact Morgan Schulten at [email protected] or 513-729-7296.

About Advertising Vehicles: 
Since 2003, Advertising Vehicles has been the premiere vehicle graphics and advertising leader for companies of all sizes across the U.S., providing full and partial vehicle wraps, decals and full-service, in-house design and production services in its 30,000 square foot facility. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Advertising Vehicles is also North America's exclusive provider of Traxx™, the world's number one changeable billboard system for trucks and trailers. For a quote or to learn more, please visit advertisingvehicles.com or call (855) 750-0937.

Media Contact: 
Morgan Schulten 
[email protected] 
513-729-7296

SOURCE Advertising Vehicles

Also from this source

Advertising Vehicles Continues Successful Nonprofit Sponsorship Program

Advertising Vehicles Continues Successful Nonprofit Sponsorship Program

Advertising Vehicles is pleased to announce the continuation of its highly successful Nonprofit Sponsorship Program for the upcoming year. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.