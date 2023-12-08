Advertising Vehicles Announces Strategic Growth Initiatives under New Vice President Ted Cain

The Cincinnati-based Fleet Graphics People look to expand their influence across the United States with a nationwide sales team.

CINCINNATI, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Vehicles, a leader in the fleet graphics industry, is poised for significant expansion under the dynamic leadership of new Vice President of Fleet Sales, Ted Cain. Since joining the company on August 7, 2023, Cain has already made substantial strides, positioning Advertising Vehicles for unprecedented growth.

Advertising Vehicles' Vice President of Fleet Sales, Ted Cain Advertising Vehicles looks to increase its influence across the nation, bringing high quality vehicle graphics to fleets nationwide.

Cain, a seasoned professional with 29 years of industry experience, brings a proven track record of expanding sales teams nationwide. Drawing from his successful background, Cain's vision for Advertising Vehicles is to capitalize on the strong foundation in place and propel the sales team to new heights. His strategic approach involves not only strengthening the company's presence in existing markets but also breaking into new territories where Advertising Vehicles has yet to establish a foothold.

Under Cain's leadership, standards for technology efficiency have been implemented, encouraging the use of Advertising Vehicles' custom technology – GUS and the Fleet Care Center. In his short time with Advertising Vehicles so far, Cain has more than doubled the number of clients looking to upgrade their fleet graphics. Leveraging the company's nationwide installer network, cutting-edge printing capabilities, and custom technology for project management, Cain is set on creating a customer experience that resonates with fleet managers, marketers, and business owners nationwide.

Ted Cain's passion for automobiles, cultivated through 13 years in the retail automotive industry and five years leading a sales team for a national top 10 fleet management group, aligns seamlessly with the mission of Advertising Vehicles. Recognizing the perpetual nature of branding in the modern business landscape, Cain aims to position Advertising Vehicles as the go-to solution for clients looking to turn their vehicles into impactful mobile billboards.

Working in tandem with CEO Ken Black and Partner Michael Ries, Cain envisions a strategic division of the nation into regional divisions and the addition of experienced sales professionals across the United States. The company is set to embark on an exciting phase of expansion, offering unparalleled opportunities for professionals seeking to be part of a thriving and dynamic team.

Cain expressed his optimism about the future, stating, "The sky is the limit. Every day we have the opportunity to meet some amazing people and help them solve their graphics needs. The only limitations are those we set for ourselves."

As Advertising Vehicles positions itself for exponential growth, the company is actively seeking experienced sales professionals to join its expanding team. National Account Executive positions are open, and interested candidates are invited to apply at https://advertisingvehicles.com/career/.

About Advertising Vehicles:

Since 2003, Advertising Vehicles has been the premiere vehicle graphics and advertising leader for companies of all sizes across the U.S., providing full and partial vehicle wraps, decals and full-service, in-house design and production services in its 30,000 square foot facility. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Advertising Vehicles is also North America's exclusive provider of Traxx™, the world's number one changeable billboard system for trucks and trailers. For a quote or to learn more, please visit advertisingvehicles.com or call (855) 750-0937.

