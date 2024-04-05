Advertising Veteran, Business Strategist and Growth Leader Kathy Kiely Joins FINN Partners as Senior Partner Focusing on the East Coast

Kiely's hire comes just after Fast Company named FINN Partners a 2024 Most Innovative Company

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications agency FINN Partners today announced that Kathy Kiely has joined the agency as Senior Partner. In her role, Kiely will focus on building new client relationships, focusing particularly on companies with a strong presence on the East Coast. Kiely reports to founding Managing Partner Noah Finn, who also heads FINN's 350-person Global Integrated Marketing group.

Advertising Veteran and Growth Leader Kathy Kiely Joins FINN Partners as Senior Partner Focusing on the East Coast Post this Kathy Kiely, Senior Partner at FINN Partners

Kiely has deep roots in the agency, brand, and marketing communities. She formerly served as a managing partner and creative director at Arnold Advertising and launched the Boston office of Deutsch Advertising, in addition to spending 18 years at the helm of The Ad Club of New England. Kiely also served as CMO, Vice President of Marketing and Advertising for Bertucci's. Her campaign work has earned her 11 gold Effies and numerous Hatch and Clio Awards.

"Joining FINN was an easy decision. FINN leadership is comprised of the best and brightest in the business, and they understand the value of bringing strategic problem-solving and creative leadership to a role focused on growth," Kiely said. "FINN's collaborative model enables us to all work together on behalf of clients from day one."

Today's business leaders in every sector face constant, fast-paced changes in market conditions, technology, and competitive threats. "Increasingly, they need a single full-spectrum integrated marketing agency with a fast and flexible operational model that can take on any challenge," Noah Finn said. "Kathy will build relationships with clients looking for FINN Partners to bring them a competitive advantage."

On March 19, 2024, Fast Company named FINN Partners one of its 2024 Most Innovative Companies, noting that "fighting for a more equitable, sustainable world is at the core of FINN Partners mission."

"FINN's commitment to building a purpose-driven agency, combined with its significant sector expertise in health, financial services and technology positions the agency for growth," said Noah Finn. "Kathy will help us connect with leaders who share our commitment to innovation, strong relationships, strategic problem solving, and award-winning creative."

ABOUT FINN PARTNERS

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 12 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and PRovoke Media's 2024 Best Agency to Work For and 2022 Agency of the Year, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,400 professionals across 34 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

