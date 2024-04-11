FINN Partners Promotes David Lieberson to Senior Partner, Corporate Purpose

Promotion Reflects Continued Growth of FINN Purpose and Social Impact Practice in Corporate and NGO Sectors

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, a leading global integrated marketing and communications agency, today announced that David (Dave) Lieberson, a key member of its Purpose and Social Impact Practice, has been promoted from Partner to Senior Partner, Corporate Purpose. This promotion acknowledges Lieberson's client leadership, knowledge of how the strategy around purpose has evolved into an indispensable part of C-suite decision-making, and his role in the continued growth of the Practice, reflected in client and staff retention.

Lieberson reports to Amy Terpeluk, managing partner, who was recently appointed as Global Purpose and Social Impact Practice Lead. Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose, champions Practice efforts. Founding Managing Partner Dena Merriman and Founding Partner and CEO Peter Finn are the visionaries who launched purpose efforts at FINN Partners.

"Dave is a tremendous presence at FINN, and this promotion is well earned. His tireless dedication and leadership make their mark on client perspective and staff professional growth," said Amy Terpeluk, managing partner, Purpose and Social Impact Practice Lead. "Social impact is a measured and strategic approach that requires understanding business goals and customer needs. Dave has his finger on the pulse of these essential pillars," she added.

"Coming to FINN 11 years ago from an entertainment background, I recognized that influence was inherent to strategy, consumer choice, and societal action," said Dave Lieberson, senior partner, Corporate Purpose. "Corporate social responsibility has long shifted from being a 'feel good and do good' element of corporate planning to an essential reorganization of high-performing companies to align their time, resources, and engagement investments to their business objectives. FINN has been a pioneer in that approach and continues to lead the path for clients," he added.

Before joining FINN Partners, Lieberson was a publicist at Allied Global Marketing in Washington, DC, and managed publicity and marketing efforts across the Eastern region for several entertainment and retail clients, from Universal Pictures and Summit Entertainment to Modell's and Walt Disney Home Video.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 12 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and PRovoke Media's 2023 Best Agency to Work For and 2022 Agency of the Year, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,400 professionals across 34 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on X and Instagram at @finnpartners.

