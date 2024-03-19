FINN Partners Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

FINN joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized among the world's leading companies innovating for a better world," said Peter Finn, Founder and CEO of FINN Partners. "As the business landscape has become increasingly complex and challenging, our role as changemakers has only gotten greater. We are trusted counselors and creative stewards helping clients grow in a rapidly changing world. Beyond our own agency leaders and teams, our portfolio of clients are mavericks, inventors, pioneers and disruptors. Together, we are launching ground-breaking innovations and IP to move the world forward."

Across Purpose and Social Impact, ESG and Sustainability, Environmental Health and DEI, FINN is on the front lines, counseling clients, managing crises, shaping communications, influencing public policy, and fighting for positive change.

Tackling systemic racial inequality, FINN Partners has pioneered and grown myriad programs with the nation's HBCUs focused on black health equity and increasing young, BIPOC industry talent from underserved communities through its Actions Speak Louder DEI program and numerous scholarships and partnerships.

In the health sector, FINN teams across the globe are fierce champions of health innovation, from introducing medical breakthroughs to helping clients offer life-enhancing care. The agency advocates for diversity in clinical trials and hosts annual summits with leading innovators on the Future of Health and tackling barriers to care in rural communities in order to drive collaborative solutions from the public and private sector.

FINN also boasts of large portfolio of disruptive clients and has helped launch game-changing innovations in sustainability including the world's first marine biodegradable straw, the first all-electric commuter aircraft, and the world's first solar-powered community.

FINN's Consumer Lifestyle Sports group specializes in championing Women's Sports across a range of clients as they are increasingly front and center in today's sports conversations and continue to inspire important social discourse beyond the playing fields more than ever before.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

