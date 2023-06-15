Advisor Group Welcomes Four Financial Advisors with $410 Million in AUA to the Firm

Former Securian Financial Services Advisors Join Capitol Financial Solutions, A Group Affiliated with Royal Alliance

PHOENIX, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, announced that John Amendola, Eric S. Owen, Michael Pugh and Steve Tanner have joined Capitol Financial Solutions, one of the largest groups affiliated with Royal Alliance. The four former Securian Financial Services advisors from Virginia and North Carolina, bring $410 million in client assets to the Advisor Group network.

"Our decision to partner with Capitol Financial Solutions was driven by our focus on providing the best possible service experience for our clients," said Steve Tanner. "Capitol Financial Solutions has access to industry-leading software, powerful in-house marketing and practice management support, and a strong, compatible culture. We were also impressed by their substantial scale and resources."

Robert Turner, President & CEO of Capitol Financial Solutions, welcomed the new advisors to his firm and said, "As soon as I met this group, I quickly knew they were the type of advisors we want in our firm. From the very beginning, it was clear this team focused on what would be best for their clients. We knew our unique service model would add efficiencies and allow them to spend more time building client relationships. Add in Advisor Group's innovative technology and support, and we had the exact combination they were looking for to grow their business."

Veteran financial advisors have served clients' needs for decades

John Amendola is based in the Raleigh area and focuses on business development, client relationship management, investment advisory and financial planning, with an emphasis on tax reduction. His breadth of expertise comes from over 20 years of financial industry experience working with successful individuals, entrepreneurs and companies throughout North Carolina .





is based in the area and focuses on business development, client relationship management, investment advisory and financial planning, with an emphasis on tax reduction. His breadth of expertise comes from over 20 years of financial industry experience working with successful individuals, entrepreneurs and companies throughout . Eric Owen is a Virginia -based, 22-year industry veteran, who focuses on helping clients define and address the issues that can cause financial stress during their lifetimes or for the legacies they create. He specializes in wealth management, risk management, employee benefits and business succession strategies.





is a -based, 22-year industry veteran, who focuses on helping clients define and address the issues that can cause financial stress during their lifetimes or for the legacies they create. He specializes in wealth management, risk management, employee benefits and business succession strategies. Michael Pugh helps clients in Virginia define, plan for and achieve their financial independence. Since 1999, he has worked with individuals and private businesses, as well as their owners and executives, on retirement and distribution planning, estate planning, social security and long-term care, business succession, investment management and employee benefits. He also provides personal and business insurance analysis.





helps clients in define, plan for and achieve their financial independence. Since 1999, he has worked with individuals and private businesses, as well as their owners and executives, on retirement and distribution planning, estate planning, social security and long-term care, business succession, investment management and employee benefits. He also provides personal and business insurance analysis. Steve Tanner has been helping clients in Virginia meet their financial goals for more than 26 years. He is committed to working with clients who wish to build wealth, as they create enduring legacies for their families, businesses and communities. Tanner strives to create financial independence for his clients by building strong, long-term relationships through dedicated service.

"It's my pleasure to welcome John, Eric, Michael and Steve to the firm," said Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management. "In our discussions, they cited Advisor Group's commitment to servicing clients, as well as our organizational efficiency and operational talent, as reasons for making the move. We look forward to providing them with all the technology, tools and resources they need to succeed. I congratulate Robert and his team at Capitol Financial Solutions, as they continue to grow their firm as a wealth management powerhouse in the mid-Atlantic region."

