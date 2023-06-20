Encore Financial Group Joins Advisor Group to Improve Client Experience and Accelerate Growth

Former ONESCO Firm with $340 Million in Client Assets Affiliates with Savage and Associates, One of Advisor Group's Largest Groups

PHOENIX, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, announced the affiliation of Encore Financial Group (Encore) of Cheboygan, MI, through Savage and Associates (Savage), one of Advisor Group's largest groups. Founded in 2004 by president and CEO, Dennis Hesselink, CLU®, CHFC®, LUTCF, CFP®, AEP®, Encore has 14 financial advisors located in offices in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The former Ohio National Equity Sales Company (ONESCO) firm brings more than $340 million in client assets to the Advisor Group network.

Encore's mission is to help individuals, multi-generational families and business owners achieve and maintain financial independence via a comprehensive approach to reducing risk, offering protection services and seeking potential growth opportunities. The firm provides complete wealth management services to members of its community, including financial planning, wealth building, income distribution and estate planning. Personal protection services include life, health, disability and long-term care insurance. Employing a team approach, Encore was built on showing respect for clients, community and colleagues, while delivering top-quality services and solutions.

"We are excited about what the future holds and the impact we can have on our community with the support, technology and expertise of both Savage and Advisor Group," said Dennis Hesselink, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Financial Group. "We did not take the decision to change firms lightly. After an in-depth due diligence process, it became apparent to us that Savage, backed by the scale and resources of Advisor Group, was the right place for the firm, our advisors and clients for years to come."

Ongoing growth at Savage and Associates

A mainstay of the Ohio business community, Savage and Associates was founded by John F. Savage in 1957, with a strong belief in the difference people can make in the lives of others. Over the years the firm has achieved tremendous success by adhering to those founding beliefs and providing only the highest quality advice, services and solutions to clients. Today, Savage is comprised of 68 financial professionals and more than $2.8 billion in total client assets.

J.R. Toland, President & CEO Savage and Associates said, "Dennis and his team at Encore represent the very best of what wealth management has to offer. Their integrity, respect for clients and an unwavering commitment to service are a perfect fit for the way we run our business at Savage. We look forward to working with Encore to help them achieve even greater success, while serving more clients and enhancing more lives."

Recruiting success continues at Advisor Group

"We are thrilled to welcome Encore to Advisor Group," added Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Advisor Group. "We are focused on helping advisors grow and enhance their client service experience by delivering continuous improvements in technology, wealth management solutions and practice management support. Our ability to attract groups like Encore is a testament to the strength of our value proposition, powerful platform and collaborative approach that drives mutual success. I can't wait to see all we will do together."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,000 financial professionals. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com .

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Infinex Investments, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

Savage and Associates

Savage and Associates was founded by the late John F. Savage started in 1957 with a mission to provide an environment where advisors and employees can make a difference in the lives of their clients by providing only the highest quality advice, services, and solutions. Integrity, respect for clients and an unwavering commitment to service are the hallmarks of business at Savage.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (RAA), member FINRA/SIPC. RAA is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of RAA.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] or [email protected]

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4864

SOURCE Advisor Group