Advisor Group Welcomes Two Pennsylvania-Based Wealth Management Practices With Total Assets Of $323 Million To Its Platform

PHOENIX, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of GL Capital and East Coast Advisory, wealth management practices based in Pennsylvania that collectively oversee $323 million in total client assets.

Both wealth management practices have joined Advisor Group through its subsidiary and network member firm Triad Advisors for brokerage services. They will work with Triad Hybrid Solutions, one of Triad's two corporate registered investment advisors (RIAs), to support their fee-based business. The two moves reinforce Triad's longstanding position as the leading destination for independent hybrid practices.

Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, and Woodbury Financial Services.

Jeff Rosenthal, President and CEO of Triad Advisors, said, "Triad and Advisor Group provide our financial professionals the flexibility to choose the hybrid RIA operating structure that aligns best with their vision for their businesses, while offering them best-in-class practice management support and technological platforms to fuel their growth. We look forward to working with the teams at GL Capital and East Coast Advisory to facilitate their growth objectives moving forward."

Founded in 1998, GL Capital is a Lemoyne, Penn.-based firm that oversees $175 million in client assets. Led by 22-year industry veteran Matthew Granite with support from Wayne Logue and Chip Thrush, the firm focuses on wealth management and retirement services for clients in the Harrisburg region.

Mr. Granite said, "As we mapped out our strategic plan to build upon our independent, 'out-of-the-box' approach to preserving and investing our clients' assets, we realized it was time to seek out an affiliation partner with the boutique feel of a small firm along with the scale, technological sophistication, and resources to enhance our growth. We found both in Triad and Advisor Group. Joining them gives us exactly what we need to expand our business and better serve our clients."

Based in West Chester, Penn., East Coast Advisory is led by Ed Campbell, a financial professional with more than 14 years of experience in the wealth management industry. Mr. Campbell runs the firm with Ryan Gray, Christine Scott, and Michael Cernek, and the four financial professionals collectively manage $148 million in client assets. The practice, founded in 2006, specializes in retirement income services, investments and asset management, estate planning strategies, and insurance.

Mr. Campbell said, "The support of a firm like Triad, with its in-depth understanding of the hybrid RIA space, coupled with the technology and infrastructure Advisor Group provides, gives East Coast Advisory a clear path to significant future growth. We are excited to work with Triad and Advisor Group to serve our clients and build our business."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "On behalf of the Advisor Group network of firms, I am pleased to welcome GL Capital and East Coast Advisory and I look forward to partnering with them to leverage our broad suite of award-winning business solutions. I also congratulate Jeff Rosenthal and his team for bringing such strong firms to the Advisor Group family. Advisor Group and Triad are committed to being in our advisors' corner and helping them take their businesses to the next level."

About Triad Advisors

Triad Advisors is part of Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial professionals. Headquartered in Atlanta, Triad is a national broker-dealer as well as a multi-custodial registered investment adviser firm that was an early pioneer and continued leader in the hybrid registered investment adviser marketplace. The company has more than 600 financial providers on its platform and provides a comprehensive set of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Group

Related Links

https://www.advisorgroup.com

