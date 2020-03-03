Advisor Overseeing More Than $400MM Joins Arkadios Capital

ATLANTA, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by Russell Conrad, Princeton Equity LLC has moved its $400MM practice to Arkadios Capital's hybrid advisor broker/dealer platform.

Based in Lewiston N.Y., with a soon-to-open office in Naples, Fla., Princeton Equity LLC deals exclusively with high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Arkadios Capital's growing platform gives advisors and their clients access to private equity opportunities and real estate investments along with traditional wealth management solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Russ and his team to Arkadios," said David Millican, CEO and Founder, Arkadios Capital. "Princeton Equity LLC has experienced tremendous success over the years by leveraging alternative investment opportunities for their clients."

Arkadios Capital was created with investment advisors in mind. Millican, the co-founder of one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country, sought a broker-dealer partner to match his entrepreneurial drive with a hands-on growth model that would help his firm reach its highest potential. He found the market did not offer a solution to fit his firm's needs.

Taking the lessons learned from more than three decades in wirehouses and as a successful RIA, he launched Arkadios, a hybrid platform that puts advisors and their clients first, while offering a full suite of business development and succession solutions.

"The clients we serve will benefit significantly from Arkadios Capital's expertise," said Conrad. "The support will further enable our continued growth as we take Princeton EquityLLC to the next level."

Arkadios Capital has more than tripled its revenue, grown to more than 60 advisors and added an institutional bond desk and real estate investment team. In 2019, Financial Planning named Arkadios the fastest-growing independent broker-dealer in its annual IBD Elite survey.

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios Capital opened in January 2017 by independent advisors for independent advisors. With the highest ethical standards, the hybrid advisory broker-dealer specializes in customized investment options focused on individual investors. Arkadios has grown to more than $3.5 billion in assets under advisement. For more information, visit www.arkadioscapital.com.

