Advisors Preferred Quantified STF Fund Marks Five-Year Anniversary With AUM Growth, Performance

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Preferred, a leading fund manager with assets exceeding $1.5 billion under management, announced that its Quantified STF Fund (QSTFX) has marked its five-year anniversary with an annual return of 18.59% since inception and has approximately $104 million in AUM as of November 13, 2020. Launched in 2015, the fund received an Overall Morningstar Rating™ of 5 stars as of October 31, 2020 (rated against 219 Tactical Allocation funds) and was the top performing U.S. equity mutual fund in the calendar year 2017 for funds in the Morningstar database with at least $100 million in AUM.

"We are very pleased with investor reception to the Quantified STF Fund. The fund has been popular with advisors as part of a diversified portfolio allocation for their clients. The QSTFX methodology continues to resonate in today's uncertain market," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, President of Advisors Preferred.

Part of the Quantified family of funds, the Quantified STF Fund seeks high appreciation on an annual basis consistent with a high tolerance for risk. The fund applies a proprietary strategy, Self-adjusting Trend Following (STF), to take advantage of both up and down market trends. Fund assets are allocated among long and short equity-related investments and long fixed income-related investments. The market risk exposure of the STF strategy is based solely on the price action of the NASDAQ 100 Index, and the fund's strategy aims to outperform the NASDAQ 100 Index over the long term with less downside risk.

"With STF, we are applying a disciplined methodology that targets optimum return, while deriving income from a short-term bond portfolio. With risk exposure based on the NASDAQ 100 Index, the STF strategy is designed to capture market upside and minimize downside, as well as provide the stability of an income stream to offset fund expenses," said Jerry Wagner, founder and president of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., sub-adviser to the Quantified Funds , and one of the Fund's portfolio managers.

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is a manager of mutual funds distributed to financial advisors and financial professionals. The firm helps advisors build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, and advanced trading. Advisors Preferred has approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management as of October15th.

About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.

Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., invests over $1.5 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of September 30, 2020). As a founding member of the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM), Flexible Plan, a turnkey asset management program (TAMP) provider, is one of the trade association's largest and oldest active money managers. The company's mission is to provide investors with competitive returns, while reducing risk through the use of dynamic risk management, strategic diversification, and cutting-edge technology and support services. For more information, visit www.flexibleplan.com.

Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., serves as investment subadvisor to the Quantified STF Fund, distributed by Ceros Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC). Ceros Financial Services, Inc., and Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., are not affiliated entities. Advisors Preferred, LLC, is the Fund's investment adviser. Advisors Preferred, LLC, is a commonly held affiliate of Ceros Financial Services, Inc.

Fund Performance as of September 30, 2020



Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Year Since Inception* QSTFX 20.53% 52.79% 82.39% 23.30% 19.06% NASDAQ 100 Total Return Index 12.62% 31.65% 48.75% 25.36% 22.35%

*Inception date: 11/13/2015

Returns for periods greater than one year are annualized

Past performance does not guarantee future results

The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer hardware and software, telecommunications, retail/wholesale trade and biotechnology. It does not contain securities of financial companies including investment companies. It is not possible to directly invest in any index.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. For information regarding the risks specific to the Advisors Preferred family of funds, please see each Fund's prospectus.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

© 2020 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance ­figures associated with its three-, fi­ve-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% ­five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% ­five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10- year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

