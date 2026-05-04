AdvisureIQ and Skyvia Partner to Bring No-Code Data Integration to Mid-Market Finance and Operations Teams

Partnership gives mid-market organizations a direct path from fragmented cloud data to reliable financial planning

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisureIQ, a planning advisory and data analytics consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership with Skyvia, a no-code cloud data integration platform. The partnership connects Skyvia's library of 200+ pre-built connectors to AdvisureIQ's planning, forecasting, and data architecture services, giving mid-market finance and operations teams a faster, lower-friction route to reliable, integrated data.

Mid-market organizations frequently run on a mix of cloud applications, ERP systems, and databases that were never designed to share data. Finance teams end up exporting files, reconciling figures by hand, and making planning decisions from numbers that are already out of date. AdvisureIQ addresses this by helping organizations build the data architecture layer first, connecting sources, standardizing outputs, and establishing a single, trustworthy view of the business before layering on forecasting and scenario planning. Skyvia's no-code integration and automation capabilities extend that foundation by enabling client teams to set up and manage data connections themselves, without relying on technical staff for every update.

Partnership Details

Under the agreement, AdvisureIQ will incorporate Skyvia's platform into its client engagements as an integration and automation layer. Skyvia supports ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data warehousing, data synchronization, data migration, workflow automation, and real-time data access across more than 200 cloud applications and databases, including Salesforce, NetSuite, QuickBooks Online, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others. For AdvisureIQ clients, this means faster connections between operational systems and planning environments, with less manual intervention required to keep data current.

The partnership also enables AdvisureIQ to support client teams in building their own data workflows. Because Skyvia's platform requires no coding, finance and operations staff can configure imports, exports, and automated data pipelines directly, rather than routing every change through an IT queue. That operational independence is one of the practical outcomes AdvisureIQ targets for its clients.

"Data integration is where a lot of mid-market planning projects break down," said David Van Horn, CPA, Founder and CEO of AdvisureIQ. "The connections between ERP systems, CRMs, and financial data sources are brittle, IT-dependent, and rarely current enough to support disciplined forecasting. Our partnership with Skyvia changes that by giving our clients a way to build and maintain those connections without technical staff, which lets us focus every engagement on the planning and analysis work rather than the infrastructure it runs on."

Skyvia's platform is rated 4.8 out of 5 across major independent software review platforms and is trusted by organizations including Panasonic, GE, Hyundai, and Médecins Sans Frontières. The platform's no-code design means implementation time is measured in hours rather than weeks for many standard integration scenarios.

"AdvisureIQ understands the real complexity finance teams face when they try to plan from disconnected data sources," said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. "Our platform was built to make those connections fast and maintainable for non-technical users. Paired with AdvisureIQ's advisory expertise, organizations get both the integration infrastructure and the strategic guidance to use it well."

The partnership is effective immediately.

Organizations interested in learning more about how AdvisureIQ and Skyvia can unify their data environments can visit www.advisureiq.com or www.skyvia.com.

About AdvisureIQ

AdvisureIQ is a planning advisory and data analytics consultancy headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., serving small and midsize organizations across myriad industries. AdvisureIQ's experts partner with clients to strengthen planning, forecasting, and performance management by unifying raw, disconnected, and siloed information into clear, actionable insights through data virtualization, enterprise reporting, and advanced data visualization. With a focus on clarity, reliability, and measurable impact, AdvisureIQ delivers scalable decision-support solutions without the complexity of traditional analytics models.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data warehousing, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of 200+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

SOURCE AdvisureIQ