AdvisureIQ Partners With Celigo to Streamline Data Integration for Mid-Market Finance Teams

Partnership pairs AdvisureIQ's planning advisory expertise with Celigo's intelligent automation platform to help organizations unify disconnected systems and accelerate time to insight

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisureIQ today announced a strategic partnership with Celigo, a leading intelligent automation platform and a 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Visionary for iPaaS. The partnership brings Celigo's integration platform into AdvisureIQ's planning advisory and data analytics consultancy, giving mid-market finance and operations teams a faster path from fragmented source systems to unified, decision-ready data.

Mid-market organizations run a growing stack of cloud applications across finance, operations, sales, and HR. Data sits in separate systems and rarely lines up without manual effort. Teams spend hours reconciling reports, reconstructing transactions, and chasing down the version of the number leadership will trust. AdvisureIQ addresses this by building the data architecture and enterprise reporting foundation clients need before layering on forecasting, planning, and scenario analysis. Celigo provides the integration layer that keeps the foundation connected to the systems where transactions happen.

"Data architecture fails when the pipes between systems are manual, brittle, or invisible, and when human bias or the tendency to shade numbers for better or worse," said David Van Horn, CPA, Founder and CEO of AdvisureIQ. "Celigo solves that problem at the integration layer. With Celigo in our toolkit, our clients get clean, governed, real-time data flowing across their ERP, CRM, and operational applications, which means our planning and reporting work reflects what is happening in the business today rather than what was true last month."

Partnership Details

Under the partnership, AdvisureIQ will incorporate Celigo's platform into client engagements alongside its data integration, enterprise reporting, and planning advisory services. Celigo connects and automates processes across hundreds of business applications, including Salesforce, Shopify, Amazon, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, and Snowflake. Celigo also offers key EDI, API Management, Data Ingestion, and AI/Agentic capabilities. AdvisureIQ clients will benefit from pre-built integration templates, error management, and governance controls that reduce implementation time and ongoing maintenance.

"AdvisureIQ brings deep planning and reporting expertise to the mid-market, and they understand that good analytics starts with clean, connected data," said Rico Andrade, Head of Global Partnerships at Celigo. "Partnering with AdvisureIQ extends the value of our platform into the advisory conversations where finance leaders are making decisions about systems, processes, and growth. Our clients can redirect that time to working with data rather than managing it."

Joint engagements will concentrate on mid-market organizations running Oracle NetSuite and comparable cloud ERP platforms, where AdvisureIQ has built its practice. Typical use cases include consolidating financial data across subsidiaries, automating order-to-cash and procure-to-pay workflows, and feeding accurate transactional data into reporting and analytics environments. Clients can expect shorter implementation cycles, fewer manual reconciliation tasks, and a clearer audit trail across connected systems.

The partnership is effective immediately. Organizations interested in learning more about integrated data, planning, and automation solutions can visit www.advisureIQ.com or www.celigo.com.

About AdvisureIQ

AdvisureIQ is a planning advisory and data analytics consultancy headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., serving small and midsize organizations across myriad industries. AdvisureIQ's experts partner with clients to strengthen planning, forecasting, and performance management by unifying raw, disconnected, and siloed information into clear, actionable insights through data virtualization, enterprise reporting, and advanced data visualization. With a focus on clarity, reliability, and measurable impact, AdvisureIQ delivers scalable decision-support solutions without the complexity of traditional analytics models.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading intelligent automation platform. At Celigo, we understand the evolving market and believe integration should be accessible to everyone in your organization. Our platform is built for both the line-of-business user and technical teams, promoting automation at every level of the business and enabling growth and innovation at scale.

SOURCE AdvisureIQ