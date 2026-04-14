AdvisureIQ Partners With PlanGuru to Deliver Integrated FP&A Solutions for SMBs

AdvisureIQ and PlanGuru partner to deliver integrated budgeting, forecasting, and analytics solutions for SMBs. Post this

Under the agreement, AdvisureIQ will serve as an authorized reseller and implementation partner for PlanGuru's platform, combining its data integration, analytics and planning consulting services with PlanGuru's budgeting, forecasting, and scenario capabilities.

"Small and midsize organizations deserve the same caliber of financial planning tools that large enterprises rely on, but without the complexity and cost that put those solutions out of reach," said David Van Horn, CPA, Founder and CEO of AdvisureIQ. "By pairing our data integration and planning expertise with PlanGuru's powerful forecasting platform, we're giving finance teams a clear, unified path from raw data to confident decision-making."

Many small and midsize organizations still depend on static spreadsheets for budgeting and forecasting, leaving them vulnerable to errors, version-control issues, and blind spots in financial planning. The AdvisureIQ-PlanGuru partnership addresses that gap by coupling structured FP&A advisory services with an integrated platform that enables three-way forecasting, rolling projections, and dynamic scenario planning. These are capabilities previously reserved for enterprise-level finance departments.

"AdvisureIQ's deep understanding of data virtualization and enterprise reporting makes them an ideal partner to help our customers unlock the full potential of the PlanGuru platform," said Christian Wielage, CEO of PlanGuru. "Having a reliable partner to solve our prospects' data-flow challenges allows us to engage more opportunities and drive growth across a broader audience."

The partnership is effective immediately. Organizations interested in learning more about integrated budgeting, forecasting, and data analytics solutions can visit www.advisureIQ.com or www.planguru.com.

About AdvisureIQ

AdvisureIQ is a planning advisory and data analytics consultancy headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., serving small and midsize organizations across myriad industries. AdvisureIQ's experts partner with clients to strengthen planning, forecasting, and performance management by unifying raw, disconnected, and siloed information into clear, actionable insights through data virtualization, enterprise reporting, and advanced data visualization. With a focus on clarity, reliability, and measurable impact, AdvisureIQ delivers scalable decision-support solutions without the complexity of traditional analytics models. For more information, visit www.advisureIQ.com.

About PlanGuru

PlanGuru is a business budgeting, forecasting, and financial analytics software provider headquartered in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., serving small businesses, nonprofits, and professional advisors. PlanGuru's platform equips finance teams to move beyond static spreadsheets, enabling integrated three-way forecasting, rolling projections, and dynamic scenario planning. With a commitment to making institutional-grade financial intelligence accessible, PlanGuru helps organizations navigate uncertainty and drive profitability through better data-driven decision-making. For more information, visit www.planguru.com.

SOURCE AdvisureIQ