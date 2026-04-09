AdvisureIQ Partners With Centage to Deliver Integrated FP&A for Mid-Market Organizations

Planning consultancy AdvisureIQ adds Centage's FP&A platform to help mid-market finance teams replace spreadsheets. Post this

"Most organizations try to forecast and plan strategically without first building the foundational layers of data architecture and enterprise visibility," said David Van Horn, CPA, Founder and CEO of AdvisureIQ. "Our planning framework addresses that gap. Centage gives us a purpose-built platform at the forecasting and modeling layer, so we can move clients from reactive, spreadsheet-driven operations to data-informed planning with less friction and faster time to value."

Partnership Details

Under the partnership, AdvisureIQ will integrate Centage's FP&A platform into its client engagements, pairing its data integration, enterprise reporting, and planning advisory services with Centage's automated budgeting, forecasting, and reporting capabilities. Centage integrates directly with leading ERP systems, including NetSuite, enabling organizations to work with accurate, real-time financial data.

"AdvisureIQ understands how to align data with real business outcomes," said Paul Lynch, CEO of Centage. "Their ability to guide organizations through complex data environments makes them an incredible partner. By working together, we're helping finance teams spend less time chasing numbers and more time driving strategy."

The partnership is effective immediately. Organizations interested in learning more about integrated planning, budgeting, and data analytics solutions can visit www.advisureIQ.com or www.centage.com.

About AdvisureIQ

AdvisureIQ is a planning advisory and data analytics consultancy headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., serving small and midsize organizations across myriad industries. AdvisureIQ's experts partner with clients to strengthen planning, forecasting, and performance management by unifying raw, disconnected, and siloed information into clear, actionable insights through data virtualization, enterprise reporting, and advanced data visualization. With a focus on clarity, reliability, and measurable impact, AdvisureIQ delivers scalable decision-support solutions without the complexity of traditional analytics models. For more information, visit www.advisureIQ.com.

About Centage

Centage provides intelligent FP&A software that empowers mid-market finance teams to plan smarter, forecast faster, and deliver strategic insights that drive business growth. The company's cloud-based platform automates budgeting, forecasting, and reporting while eliminating the spreadsheet complexity that prevents finance leaders from becoming true strategic partners to the CEO. Founded in 2001 and based in San Antonio, TX, Centage serves organizations across industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, nonprofits, and professional services. For more information, visit www.centage.com.

SOURCE AdvisureIQ