Advita Ortho Appoints New Chief Legal Officer and Chief Quality, Regulatory and Clinical Officer

Additions to leadership team will support global growth and innovation

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, has named Christopher Lin as Chief Legal Officer and Christine Thomas, RAC, as Chief Quality, Regulatory and Clinical Officer.

"These appointments reflect Advita's continued investment in strong, experienced leadership as we continue to scale and advance our purpose, mission and goals," said Aurelio Sahagun, CEO. "Chris and Christine bring fresh perspective, deep expertise, and proven leadership that will help shape our growth and solidify our standing in the orthopedic industry."

Christopher Lin, Chief Legal Officer

Lin joined Advita in November 2025, with more than 20 years of experience as a corporate attorney, M&A professional, and operations executive. In his role, Lin oversees legal, compliance, corporate governance, risk management, and corporate development.

Prior to joining Advita, Lin served as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel at Pristine Surgical. He also spent six years at Arthrex as Deputy General Counsel and Director of Corporate Development, where he built and led the company's corporate development function, managed complex commercial agreements, and advised executive leadership on legal and regulatory strategy.

Lin holds an A.B., magna cum laude, from Washington University in St. Louis and a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School.

Christine Thomas, RAC, Chief Quality, Regulatory and Clinical Officer

Thomas brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across regulatory affairs, quality systems, and clinical strategy in the medical device industry. In her role, Thomas leads Advita's global quality, regulatory, and clinical functions, supporting the full product lifecycle from innovation and commercialization through post-market surveillance.

Thomas has held senior leadership roles across a wide range of medical technologies, including capital equipment, infusion pump systems, AEDs, vascular devices, and women's health innovations. Her experience includes securing FDA 510(k) clearances, PMA approvals, and EU MDR CE Mark Class III approvals, as well as market authorizations globally; leading global regulatory and quality teams; and guiding organizations through complex regulatory transformations and international expansion.

Prior to joining Advita, Thomas served in executive leadership roles at Femasys, IQVIA, RTI Surgical, Cardiac Science (now ZOLL Medical), Smiths Medical (now ICU Medical), Vascular Solutions (now Teleflex), Boston Scientific, and GE Healthcare.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

SOURCE Advita Ortho, LLC