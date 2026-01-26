Advita Ortho Launches "Quality in Action" Initiative to Reinforce Commitment to Excellence

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, today announced the launch of Quality in Action, a company-wide initiative to reinforce the company's commitment to excellence by embedding a quality-driven mindset into daily decision-making, operations and surgeon partnerships.

"At its core, quality is about trust," said Christine Thomas, Chief Quality, Regulatory and Clinical Officer. "In our industry, surgeons and patients rely on us to deliver solutions that perform effectively and safely. Quality in Action formalizes our philosophy that, rather than being a checkpoint, quality is a mindset that must be actively practiced, measured and continuously improved."

The initiative is anchored in three foundational pillars:

Shared Ownership — Empowering every employee to take responsibility for quality, fostering a culture where excellence is expected and reinforced across all functions.





— Empowering every employee to take responsibility for quality, fostering a culture where excellence is expected and reinforced across all functions. Real-Time Intelligence — Using data, dashboards and advanced analytics to improve visibility, enable faster insights and support informed, proactive decision-making.





— Using data, dashboards and advanced analytics to improve visibility, enable faster insights and support informed, proactive decision-making. Proactive Prevention — Identifying potential risks earlier through rigorous testing, supplier collaboration and continuous evaluation to help ensure they are addressed immediately.

As part of the initiative, Advita is enhancing real-time visibility, strengthening cross-functional review processes and demonstrating how quality is embedded throughout every aspect of the organization and work underway to best serve surgeons and their patients.

"Quality is not owned by a single department," CEO Aurelio Sahagun said. "It lives in how teams collaborate, how data is utilized and how we anticipate challenges before they arise. This initiative brings that philosophy to life in a way that is visible, measurable and sustainable."

Through Quality in Action, Advita Ortho reaffirms its mission to advance life by delivering innovative orthopedic solutions grounded in integrity, accountability and uncompromising quality. For more information, visit www.advita.com/advancing-quality.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , X and Instagram .

