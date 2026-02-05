GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, announced that its GPS surgical navigation platform has supported more than 100,000 joint replacement procedures worldwide building one of the largest datasets in surgical navigation. This milestone strengthens the foundation of the Advita's AI One™ platform, which uses de-identified, intraoperative data to analyze surgical performance and workflow.

Advita Ortho Strengthens its AI One™ Surgical Intelligence Platform with 100,000 GPS Cases

After each procedure, the GPS data is uploaded into AI One, where planned and checked cut parameters in terms of orientation and position, as well as workflow information captured during surgery is used to generate postoperative reports. As this dataset continues to grow, the aggregated data can help provide insights into surgical workflows and performance characteristics across a large population of procedures.

"Large-scale analyses demonstrate the value of aggregated surgical navigation data in understanding how surgeries are performed in real-world settings," said Dr. Bruno Gobbato, a contributing author on a study examining intra-operative performance in computer-assisted shoulder arthroplasty.1 "Analyzing intra-operative performance helps identify patterns and influencing factors that can inform future technology innovation."

"This milestone reflects continued progress in establishing a robust intraoperative data foundation," said Richard Friedman, MD, FRCSC, Advita's Chief Medical Officer. "This work supports objective understanding of surgical execution and helps translate large-scale analysis into practical value for surgeons."

Surgeons are seeing the value of consistent, real-time feedback provided during surgery, including David Novak, MD, who logged the platform's 100,000th GPS case.

"Navigation provides objective, real-time information during surgery that supports consistent execution," said Dr. Novak. "Access to data across a large volume of cases builds even more confidence in Advita's GPS technology."

Part of Advita's Active Intelligence® ecosystem, GPS supports knee, shoulder and ankle arthroplasty, bringing intra-operative data across multiple joints into the unified AI One platform.

AI One and GPS are developed by Blue Ortho SAS, an Advita Ortho subsidiary, and distributed by Advita Ortho, LLC.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

