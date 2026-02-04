Smart GPS Technology Helps Personalize Shoulder Replacement Surgery for Local Patients

RAYNHAM, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon Scott Mandel, MD, is offering a new smart technology that helps personalize shoulder replacement surgery for patients in the area.

Advita Ortho's GPS technology provides real-time visual guidance during the procedure. Similar to a navigation device in your car, GPS provides a visual map of the patient's shoulder on a screen in the operating room, helping the surgeon place the implant relative to the patient's needs.

"This technology helps us place the shoulder implant with much greater accuracy, especially the glenoid component, which has traditionally been the hardest to position," said Dr. Mandel. "With this added guidance, we can place the implant more precisely in the bone and better understand how the shoulder is expected to function after surgery."

GPS combines surgeon expertise with an advanced computer system to perform the patient's shoulder surgery with a goal of improved accuracy and precision. Personalized for a patient's unique bone structure and anatomy, GPS is designed to allow surgeons to decide where to remove bone and place the shoulder implant in the optimal position.

Before surgery, advanced imaging is used to create a 3D model of the patient's shoulder. This allows the procedure to be planned through the technology's preoperative planning tool. During surgery, the GPS system helps guide the surgeon step by step, following the personalized plan while allowing adjustments as needed in real time.

"Anything that leads to more precise placement of the shoulder replacement components can help us minimize problems with implant loosening or dislocation in the future, to the greatest extent possible," said Dr. Mandel.

GPS is used with the Equinoxe® Shoulder System, which for 20+ years has provided data-driven clinical solutions.1-3 Together, they combine a proven implant foundation with smart guidance technology to support personalized shoulder replacement surgery.

For more information about GPS or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mandel, call University Orthopedics at 401-457-1500 or visit www.universityorthopedics.com.

Additional information about the technology can be found at www.advita.com/patients.

GPS is manufactured by Blue Ortho SAS, an Advita Ortho subsidiary, and distributed by Advita Ortho, LLC.

