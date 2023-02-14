AdvizorStack Adds Zephyr to their Financial Advisor Tech Stack

Innovative financial tech stack designed to allow advisors to scale efficiencies and increase growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF) and a recognized leader in investment management technology for wealth managers and advisors, is now available within AdvizorStack's innovative Financial Advisor Tech Stack. AdvizorStack is a connected dashboard that streamlines operations by consolidating top-tier financial technology partners into a modern platform.

"State-of-the-art technology designed to keep pace with timely research and data is the most important investment an advisor can make because it offers the best competitive edge," says Christopher Volpe, head of Zephyr. "We are impressed by AdvisorStack's experienced team. They understand the growing needs of the independent RIA and have created a technology stack to ensure success that is cost-effective and easily scales for growth."

Zephyr's award-winning investment management platform includes portfolio analytics, asset allocation, investment manager research, proposal generation, attribution analysis and more. Financial Advisors and Wealth Managers use the financial technology software to optimize portfolios, identify risk tolerance and compliance, evaluate portfolio performance, create asset allocation strategies, proposal generation models and trust management performance reports. Zephyr is also credited as an investor relationship management tool because of its ability to create highly personalized proposals, custom reports, and fact sheets.

"Zephyr's unparalleled expertise in research and analytics has made it a standout in the industry. With AdvizorStack now providing advisors access to this powerful tool and servicing the firm, they now have more time in their day and have a competitive edge to attract new clients, grow their assets under management, keeping pace with even the largest financial firms," says Paul DeMaio, CEO and Managing Partner, AdvizorStack.

To learn more about how AdvisorStack's technology application is opening up opportunities for its clients, the company will be hosting, The Power of Research and Analytics in Winning Clients and Growing AUM, a live webinar on Wednesday, February 22nd at 12pm MST/2pm ET. The program will feature Nico DeMaio, President and Founding Partner of AdvizorStack; Randy Jones, Director of Product Development for Zephyr and Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman, consistently featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, MarketWatch.com, Yahoo! Finance, the Wall Street Journal, TD Ameritrade Network, Yahoo! Finance, Bloomberg TV, and Bloomberg Radio. To register visit AdvizorStack.com's website.

About AdvizorStack

AdvizorStack is a customizable, integrated technology application management platform developed for independent RIAs, OSJs, Family Offices and Financial Advisors. The company has partnered with top-tier partners, including Zephyr, to provide Billing and Reporting, Trade & Order Management, Financial Planning, Research & Analytics and CRM technology. The learn more visit AdvizorStack.com.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning financial services software offers portfolio construction, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers investment professionals with financial technology to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr allows investment professionals to advance their leadership skills, strengthen client relationships, and prosper in every aspect of their business—establishing a legacy of performance and results. To learn more, visit InformaConnect.com/Zephyr.

