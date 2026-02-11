Zephyr Unveils HyperCore™ Induction Cooktop Powered by Impulse: The World's Most Powerful and Precise Cooktop

Redefining induction with unprecedented speed, accuracy, and intelligent control

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery, and customer care, announces the launch of the HyperCore™ Induction Cooktop powered by Impulse, setting a new benchmark for power and precision in induction cooking. Designed for both professional chefs and passionate home cooks, the HyperCore™ Induction Cooktop is four times more powerful than traditional gas and three times more powerful than standard induction. A built-in battery supports peak performance while remaining compatible with a standard 120V or 240V outlet, reflecting a forward-looking approach to cleaner, more efficient energy use in the modern kitchen.

The HyperCore™ Induction Cooktop is driven by four ultra-high-output 10 kW heating elements, each delivering the power of a 72,000 BTU gas burner. A built-in battery supports peak performance, while magnetic knobs detach easily and allow for effortless cleaning. A sleek, low-profile design in a Charcoal finish integrates seamlessly into the kitchen and fits approximately 90% of existing cooktop openings.

HyperCore™ is engineered to respond instantly, offering both high-intensity power and refined temperature control. Proprietary sensor technology measures the temperature inside the pan rather than just the bottom surface, adjusting in real time to maintain accuracy. Power Boost technology brings water to a boil in under 40 seconds, while HyperCore™ delivers consistent performance across a wide range of cooking techniques.

Dual Cooking Modes let users cook in Power Mode (watts) with traditional low, medium, and high settings, or switch to Temperature Mode (°F) for single-degree precision. ExactTemp™ enables accurate temperature settings every time, ideal for delicate tasks like tempering chocolate, maintaining oil temperature, or cooking eggs to perfection. LED Element Rings signal active heat, while a 12.8" Display provides a clear, intuitive interface. The only cooktop in the industry that can receive new features and continually improve through over-the-air updates, HyperCore™ connects to Wi-Fi right out of the box.

The HyperCore™ Induction Cooktop powered by Impulse, represents a partnership with Impulse Labs, a San Francisco–based technology company focused on advancing high-performance, battery-powered home appliances. The partnership integrates Impulse's proprietary battery and energy-management technology, supporting a shared vision with Zephyr to enable a cleaner, more energy-abundant future without compromising speed or design.

"This collaboration represents two Bay Area companies coming together around innovation and forward-thinking design," said Luke Siow, President of Zephyr. "By partnering with Impulse, we are able to deliver a cooktop that offers extraordinary power and precision, supported by the manufacturing and distribution capabilities needed to bring a new category to market. The HyperCore Cooktop naturally complements our Zephyr solutions for how people cook, entertain, and live today."

Key Features

Four 10 kW induction heating elements, each delivering the equivalent of a 72,000 BTU gas burner.

ExactSense™ proprietary sensor technology measures pan temperature inside the pan and adjusts in real time for consistently accurate results.

Dual cooking modes: Power Mode (watts) and Temperature Mode (°F) with ExactTemp™ single-degree control.

Built-in 3 kWh LFP battery supporting peak performance and flexible energy use.

The only UL-certified induction cooktop with a built-in battery.

Simple installation, compatible with standard 120V or 240V outlets and fitting approximately 90% of existing cutouts

Available in 30-inches, with a 36-inch model coming in March 2026.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen through design, discovery, and customer care, playing an integral role in shaping kitchen trends. Known for redefining high-performance ventilation with a wide range of kitchen range hood solutions, along with Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Coolers designed to elevate everyday entertaining, Zephyr also offers a growing collection of cooking appliances. The new HyperCore™ Induction Cooktop brings speed, control, and modern design together to inspire today's kitchens. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

