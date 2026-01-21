Zephyr Forte Wall Custom Range Hood Wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery, and customer care, is proud to announce the Forte Wall Custom Range Hood has been recognized with a 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award, one of the world's most prestigious honors for design excellence.

Presented by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, the GOOD DESIGN® Awards program was founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen alongside Charles and Ray Eames. Now in its 75th year, the program remains the world's oldest and most internationally recognized platform for celebrating superior design, sustainability, and innovation. In 2025, the GOOD DESIGN jury reviewed a record number of submissions from leading manufacturers and design firms worldwide, ultimately recognizing product designs and graphics from over 55 countries.

The award recognizes the Forte Wall Custom Range Hood for its thoughtful balance of traditional design and professional-grade performance. Part of the Zephyr Designer Collection, Forte reimagines the classic range hood as a customizable statement piece, offering refined detailing and flexibility to complement a wide range of kitchen styles.

Designed for homeowners who value both form and function, Forte features customizable banding options in polished finishes, including gold, copper, stainless steel, and matte black. Available in 36- and 48-inch widths, the hood adapts seamlessly to various ceiling configurations and pairs with the powerful Monsoon Insert options, including Monsoon Mini, Monsoon I, Monsoon Mini II, and Monsoon Connect. With multiple size, insert, banding, and duct cover configurations, Forte offers an impressive 92 possible combinations to tailor kitchen ventilation to individual design preferences.

"Forte empowers homeowners to bring their vision to life with a designer range hood that combines personalized style with powerful performance," says Sarah Wahl, VP of Marketing at Zephyr. "It's not just an appliance, it's a statement piece that elevates both the kitchen's aesthetic and the cooking experience."

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen through design, discovery, and customer care, playing an integral role in shaping kitchen trends. Known for redefining high-performance ventilation with a wide range of kitchen range hood solutions, along with Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Coolers designed to elevate everyday entertaining, Zephyr also offers a growing collection of cooking appliances. The new HyperCore™ Induction Cooktop brings speed, control, and modern design together to inspire today's kitchens. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

