Advocate Capital, Inc. Reaches $200 Million in Receivables

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Capital, Inc. recently hit $200 Million in receivables after 22 years of serving contingent-fee law firms across the United States. Advocate Capital supports their law firm clients primarily through their AdvoTrac® Case Expense Funding Service. As they continue to grow, they aim to provide more and more products and services to help plaintiff law firms get the best possible results for their clients.

Michael J. Swanson, CEO, and Chairman of Advocate Capital, Inc., said, "This is a milestone that we are so thankful to achieve. We are grateful for all of our clients and the great work they do. We are proud to support them as they fight for justice for their clients."

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms. It has served the plaintiff bar for 22 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN, and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.advocatecapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

