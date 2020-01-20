Advocates to Gather at Capitol in Celebration of School Choice Week Featuring remarks from Representative John DeBerry Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, and community leaders will gather at the Tennessee State Capitol to celebrate educational opportunity on Monday, Jan. 27. The day features a series of events including a legislative luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, a civics experience, and award ceremony from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Representative Rep. John DeBerry Jr. will be recognized for his years of service in the Tennessee General Assembly where he has been a tireless advocate for educational options that meet students' diverse educational needs. Students and families in attendance will have the opportunity to tour the capitol building and receive a civics lesson on the House floor.

The Tennessee State Capitol is located at 600 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Parents from across the Volunteer State share one thing in common – we want what's best for our kids, especially when it comes to their education," said Shaka Mitchell, Tennessee state director of American Federation for Children. "That means we need a range of options that can meet the unique needs of individual students. This week we celebrate our state and local leaders who respect the right of parents to choose the best education for their children."

This event is organized by American Federation for Children - Tennessee, which is working to expand educational opportunities and ensure that more children have educational choice.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/tennessee.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

