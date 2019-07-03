Adyen Announces Support for Interac® Debit via Apple Pay and Google Pay; Expands Partnership with foodora Canada

AMSTERDAM, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, announced the addition of Interac Debit on Mobile for In-app and In-browser as a payment method for Canadian merchants. In addition, Adyen will be expanding its partnership with foodora Canada, an on-demand food-delivery service. This allows the company to accept Interac Debit payments through digital wallets, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. The news comes on the heels of Adyen's launch in Canada in 2018, showcasing continued growth in the market.

As one of the first to market with Interac Debit on Mobile via Apple Pay and Google Pay, Adyen now provides Canadian merchants the ability to transact using Interac Debit through digital wallet payments both in-app and through the mobile web. With today's news, merchants can now offer Canadian shoppers the flexibility of paying with the payment method of their choice across all channels from point of sale to mobile and everything in between.

"Our priority is to continually enhance the foodora user experience by offering greater convenience and increased accessibility," said David Albert, managing director, foodora Canada. "Expanding our partnership with Adyen and enabling Interac Debit transactions to grow our payment method options for our customers is a natural fit."

"Part of our core value lies in our speed to market and the ability to provide local payment offerings on a global scale," said Adyen President of North America, Kamran Zaki. "We are excited to continue to work with foodora as they introduce new payment offerings, which will ultimately enhance their customers' buying experience."

"We're excited to collaborate with Adyen, a nimble payment service provider that has a strong track record of bringing brands to market quickly," said Nader Henin, AVP Retail Payments, Interac Corp. "Already recognized as a global payments leader, we are pleased to support Adyen's expansion into the Canadian market with foodora, allowing Canadians to pay when they want, how they want and stay in control of their money, using Interac Debit as their payment of choice."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal. The cooperation with foodora Canada as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Interac Corp.

Interac Corp. is a payments and digital information exchange that operates an economical, world-class debit payments system with broad-based acceptance, reliability, security and efficiency. The organization is one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands and is chosen an average of 16 million times daily to pay and exchange money. For 35 years, Interac Corp. along with its predecessors, Interac Association and Acxsys Corporation, has provided payment solutions and access to money on secure, interoperable, reliable and efficient shared platforms through debit cards, mobile wallets, online money transfer, ABMs, in-app and online purchases. Interac Corp. has a diverse group of shareholders that include banks, credit unions, caisses populaires, payment processors and merchants. A leader in the prevention and detection of fraud, the organization has one of the lowest rates of fraud globally. Visit newsroom.interac.ca or follow @INTERAC on Twitter.

