Adyen Named To The Coveted 2018 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

The sixth annual CNBC Disruptor 50 List represents the most powerful companies that have created massive disruption by harnessing breakthrough technologies. After a rigorous process of evaluation, Adyen ranked #16 for its innovative payments platform that provides a unified commerce solution for thousands of companies worldwide. This honor comes on the heels of a record year for Adyen, as it recently crossed $1 billion in revenue and processed $122 billion in volume for merchants in 2017.

"Adyen is thrilled to be recognized among these leading technology companies altering industries," said Roelant Prins, chief commercial officer, Adyen. "Being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 List further validates Adyen's innovative approach to reinventing payments for the global economy."

Adyen helps retailers accept payments anywhere in the world, on any device. The company continues to add fast growing and top companies to its merchant base, with recent additions including eBay, Theory, Valve, ofo, Tinder, Lorna Jane, Groupe L'OCCITANE and ASICS on top of existing leading global brands, including Microsoft, Samsung, Uber, Facebook, Spotify, LinkedIn, Twitter, Netflix, Sephora and Tory Burch.

The complete list of 2018 CNBC Disruptors is published here: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/22/meet-the-2018-cnbc-disruptor-50-companies.html. For more information, please visit www.adyen.com.

About Adyen

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal.

