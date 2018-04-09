Adyen Partners With Mi9 Retail To Offer Integrated Payments And Point-Of-Sale Solutions

Mi9 Retail customers will benefit from an integrated POS and payments solution that frees them from time-consuming certification processes and the complexity and cost of managing multiple payment vendors across different countries. Through this partnership, the Mi9 Retail customers will gain access to Adyen's newly-released Terminal API, which brings the benefits of e-commerce into the physical store. Retailers can easily integrate and scale this offering to their needs and will have the ability to provide checkout from anywhere in the store, on any device.

"Adyen seeks partners who can help provide a seamless checkout experience for consumers," said Kamran Zaki, President, North America, Adyen. "Mi9 understands the shifting retail landscape and has a proven track record of working with world-class retailers. Our combined services create a number of powerful benefits to both retailers and consumers."

"Our partnership with Adyen was designed to meet the evolving needs of retailers," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "We collaborate with companies that provide great services for our customers, and we know that they will immediately see the advantages that Adyen offers. We're excited to bring this combined offer to the market."

For more information about Adyen, please visit www.adyen.com.

About Adyen

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for the world's leading companies. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, MasterCard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. With offices all around the world, Adyen serves more than 4,500 businesses, including 8 of the 10 largest U.S. Internet companies. Customers include Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal.

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is passionate about helping retailers create great experiences for their customers – online, in-store, and on any device. We know that great retail experiences happen when optimized inventory management intersects perfectly with well-executed customer engagement strategies to deliver higher customer loyalty, better margins, and a more engaged workforce. Our solutions for merchandise management, digital commerce, and store operations are used by leading retailers across the globe. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Adyen

Dave Pedersen

Dave.Pedersen@adyen.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adyen-partners-with-mi9-retail-to-offer-integrated-payments-and-point-of-sale-solutions-300625802.html

SOURCE Adyen

Related Links

https://www.adyen.com

