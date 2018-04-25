Adyen Study Reveals The Cost Of Convenience; Retailers Lost $37.7B In Potential Sales Due To Long Lines

The study showed that the demand for immersive interactions is shifting competition in retail from price points to experiences. To compete effectively in today's environment, retailers must go beyond selling a product or service to delivering experiences that cater to their customers' own unique needs. In fact, over the last 12 months, 86 percent of US consumers say they have left a store due to long lines, resulting in purchases at a different retailer or no purchase at all. This results in approximately $37.7 billion lost in potential sales. In addition, $1.1 billion in potential sales have been lost when retailers don't support their customers' preferred payment methods.

A key segment emerged in the study, coined "Spendsetters". This group loves to use digital technology, tends to be early tech adopters, and represents one third of all consumers and 52 percent of millennials. Spendsetters will drive the future of retail as the key segment of shoppers who set the trends for how people want to spend and shop. They are a leading indicator of broader customer demands in retail experience and where the industry is headed.

"The lines between the physical and digital shopping worlds are dissolving," said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer at Adyen. "Retailers need to cater to shoppers by offering fast, easy and frictionless ways to pay so there are minimal lines and offer personalized recommendations and in-store deals. In other words, experience is key."

Additional findings from the report include:

Understanding the Spendsetters:

45 percent believe brand is important and are willing to pay a premium for the experience



49 percent love to shop



42 percent prefer to shop online



80 percent are comfortable using digital wallets



86 percent have left a store due to long lines

Spendsetters have three overarching shopping demands; convenience, context and control

Convenience (fast, easy and frictionless):



75 percent would shop more in-store with a "just walk out" payment experience





69 percent would shop more in-store with shorter lines and direct shipping of out-of-stock products



Context (personalized):



57 percent say the ability to check if an item is available online before going in-store would increase their loyalty to a retailer





53 percent prefer a store with a mobile loyalty program





72 percent would shop more with personalized product recommendations and coupons, based on location





61 percent want personalized experiences based on past purchases and preferences



Control (interact on my terms):



59 percent want to use a store-branded app to pay onsite





80 percent are comfortable using digital wallets





53 percent would shop more online if they could use a chatbot with personalized recommendations





80 percent would increase shopping frequency online through marketplaces

Luxury vs. other types of retailers (beauty, fashion, hospitality)

85 percent see an increase in customers using their mobile phone for shopping in stores (e.g. coupons, payments, product information)



74 percent are considering cashless stores that only accept cards and digital payment

The survey also examined issues from the retailers' perspective:

46 percent of retailers are considering cashless stores

67 percent see an increase in customers using their mobile phones in-store for coupons, payments and product info

64 percent see a need for associates to use mobile devices to better assist customers

For more information and to view the full study and infographic, please click here.

