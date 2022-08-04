AE Industrial Partners Promotes Nathan Dickstein to Managing Director and Head of AE Industrial Partners Aerospace Opportunities Fund

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a U.S-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government services, space, power and utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that Nathan Dickstein has been promoted to Managing Director and Head of the AE Industrial Partners Aerospace Opportunities Fund.

"Over the past two years, Nathan has proven himself to be an innovative and exceptional leader who has helped lead the charge to identify and obtain attractive assets for the firm's Aerospace Opportunities Fund," said Mike Greene, Managing Partner of AEI. "On behalf of the entire team, I congratulate Nathan on his well-deserved promotion, and look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow the Fund."

Mr. Dickstein, who joined AEI in 2020, has approximately 15 years of investment experience in aircraft and engine leasing at investment funds, banks and leasing companies. Prior to joining AEI, he worked for several investment firms where he was responsible for originating and managing aircraft- and aviation-related investments. Nathan received a B.S. in Commerce with a major in Finance and International Business from the University of Virginia.

"I'm honored to lead an exceptional team that has been very active closing transactions with a variety of airlines and asset owners around the world," said Mr. Dickstein. "Today's market offers interesting investment opportunities as more aircraft owners look for flexibility, and I'm excited to lead the Fund as we incorporate creative strategies that appeal to both owners and investors."

AEI Aerospace Opportunities Fund, which the firm launched in 2020, pursues a leasing strategy for aerospace-related assets, primarily mid-life and end-of-life commercial aircraft and engines, designed to produce income and capital appreciation for its investors. AEI leverages a dedicated team of experienced investment professionals with deep technical and operational expertise, as well as AEI portfolio companies, to partner with airlines in developed and emerging markets, including Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Icelandair, easyJet and others.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

