ConstructConnect Earns Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

CINCINNATI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConstructConnect is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

"Receiving this recognition from USA TODAY is a true reflection of the incredible team members we have at ConstructConnect," said Scott Conklin, ConstructConnect Chief People Officer. "Our people are the foundation of everything we do, and this award affirms that our commitment to listening, engaging, and investing in our team is making a real difference. We are proud to foster a culture where everyone has the opportunity to grow and thrive."

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

ABOUT CONSTRUCTCONNECT

At ConstructConnect, our software solutions provide the information that construction professionals need to start every project on a solid foundation. For more than 100 years, our keen insights and market intelligence have empowered commercial firms, building product manufacturers, trade contractors, and architects to make data-driven decisions, streamline preconstruction workflows, and maximize their productivity. Our newest offerings – including our comprehensive, AI-assisted software – help our clients find, bid, and win more projects. Visit ConstructConnect.com to learn more.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contact: [email protected].

SOURCE ConstructConnect