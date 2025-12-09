AECI Utility Solutions Invests in Missouri Expansion with Boonville Distribution Center

BOONVILLE, Mo., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) Utility Solutions has selected Boonville, Missouri, for its newest distribution center. The new facility will feature approximately 50,000 square feet of warehouse and office space, along with an additional 10,000 square feet of covered storage, all situated on over 8 acres of land.

"AECI Utility Solutions' decision to establish in Boonville is yet another example of Missouri's status as an ideal business location," said Governor Mike Kehoe. "Investments like these prove that our state has what employers, of all sizes and industries, need to succeed. We're proud to welcome AECI Utility Solutions to the Show-Me State as it creates jobs and supports our growing energy needs."

"Our expansion into Boonville marks an important milestone for AECI Utility Solutions," said Jason Allen, Chief Commercial Officer for AECI Utility Solutions. "This new distribution center will strengthen our ability to serve electric cooperatives and public power providers across the region, ensuring the timely delivery of critical infrastructure materials. We are committed to supporting the communities we serve and look forward to contributing to Boonville's continued growth."

AECI Utility Solutions' new Boonville location will serve as a regional distribution warehouse, supporting electric cooperatives and public power providers throughout the company's five-state footprint. Boonville was chosen because of its central location, which will reduce the length of the supply chain. Boonville also offered available and affordable real estate. AECI Utility Solutions is investing $7 million in the new facility and creating six new jobs.

"Boonville is proud to welcome AECI Utility Solutions to our community," said Mayor Ned Beach. "This new distribution center represents a significant investment in our city's future, creating new jobs and strengthening our role as a prime location for expanding companies. We look forward to a strong partnership that will deliver lasting benefits for Boonville and the entire region."

"AECI Utility Solutions' decision to invest in Boonville is a testament to our community's strengths – a central location, skilled workforce, and welcoming business environment," said Ken Hirlinger, President of the Boonslick Community Development Corporation. "We are excited to partner with AECI Utility Solutions and support their mission to deliver essential services to electric cooperatives and public power providers throughout the region."

The primary function of the facility will be to store and distribute electric utility materials and infrastructure components, including pole-line hardware, transformers, conductors, and safety equipment. The Boonville facility will ensure the timely and reliable delivery of materials essential to maintaining and expanding the electric grid. It will also strengthen AECI's 24/7 emergency response capabilities, enabling faster delivery of critical supplies during storms or other outage-related events.

"AECI Utility Solutions' investment in Boonville is a powerful example of how Missouri's location in the center of the U.S., combined with our pro-business climate, continues to attract leading companies," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "This new distribution center will strengthen our state's infrastructure and create new jobs while supporting the power grid. We are proud to welcome AECI Utility Solutions to Missouri and look forward to their continued success here."

The company plans to open the new facility in August 2026.

About AECI Utility Solutions

AECI Utility Solutions sells a comprehensive range of infrastructure material and equipment to its five-state footprint and provides quality safety equipment testing, construction, and right-of-way services across the United States. At present, AECI Utility Solutions maintains approximately $25 million in inventory across a network of strategically located warehouses, with 24/7 delivery capability.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 35,400+ new jobs, $1.8 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $9.2 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Google, James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

