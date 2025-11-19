Elevator Announces New Co-Warehousing and Office Space in St. Louis, Missouri

Innovative Model Expands Flexible Warehouse Options, Supporting Small Businesses

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator, a co-warehousing community for small businesses and entrepreneurs, is set to launch its second Missouri location in St. Louis. The new 67,300-square-foot facility is expected to open in Q1 2026. Company leaders expect the new location to fuel significant job growth in the years ahead through its support of small businesses.

Elevator is doubling down in Missouri with its second location set to launch soon.

"We're excited to see Elevator continuing to grow in Missouri while supporting St. Louis' vibrant entrepreneurial community," said Governor Mike Kehoe. "Expansions like these underscore our state's reputation as a prime location for innovative businesses. We congratulate Elevator on its success and look forward to their facility helping St. Louis small business owners grow and thrive."

With St. Louis joining Elevator's portfolio, the company continues to grow its Midwest presence and strengthen its mission to elevate small businesses and communities through flexible space, logistics, and community support. St. Louis is Elevator's fifth location and its second in Missouri. It will open a Kansas City location on December 1, 2025.

"St. Louis stood out to us because of its entrepreneurial energy and innovative community," said Emiliano Lerda, CEO & Co-Founder of Elevator. "We're pleased to bring Elevator to this city and help local brands and small businesses grow, scale, and collaborate under one roof."

"Having run an e-commerce brand ourselves, we know the challenges of growing a business from our home and all the trips to the post office," said Shannon Lerda, President & Co-Founder. "Elevator gives small business owners in St. Louis the flexibility, amenities, and the community we wished we had."

Elevator integrates micro-warehouses, private offices, and shared amenities into a single flexible model, offering month-to-month memberships that adapt to a business's changing needs. The approach reduces up-front investment and long-term commitments, giving entrepreneurs flexibility to grow. The facility will feature 13 dock doors and 118 parking spaces, designed to support small businesses, creatives, and makers across the St. Louis metro area.

"Elevator's innovative approach to warehousing offers yet another support to continue the growth of St. Louis' small business ecosystem. Its expansion here underscores the fact that our region is a vibrant and growing hub attracting entrepreneurs from around the country," said Ron Kitchens, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., which joined Missouri Partnership and St. Louis City Alderman Michael Browning in supporting Elevator's expansion search.

"Elevator's decision to open a new co-warehousing and office facility in Missouri underscores what growing companies find here: a central logistics hub, a pro-business climate, and an exceptional workforce," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Their flexible model lowers the barriers for makers, e-commerce brands, and entrepreneurs to scale – exactly the kind of innovation that keeps Missouri competitive. We're proud to welcome Elevator's second Missouri location and look forward to the jobs, investment, and collaboration it will spark across the St. Louis region."

A formal waitlist is open now for founding members, with early tours and exclusive discounts offered prior to opening. Join the St. Louis waitlist today.

About Elevator

Founded in 2021 by Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, Elevator combines co-working and warehousing in a unique co-warehousing model designed for small businesses with physical goods. From micro-warehouse units to private offices, flexible spaces, logistics support, access to capital, and a thriving entrepreneurial community, Elevator is a hub for small business growth. Inspired by their own e-commerce journey, the Lerdas created Elevator to empower small businesses within a collaborative, resource-rich environment. Learn more at www.elevatorspaces.com.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 35,400+ new jobs, $1.8 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $9.2 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Google, James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact | Levi Cermak, Chief Revenue Officer (Elevator) | 402-469-4471 | [email protected]

SOURCE Missouri Partnership