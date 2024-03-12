Aegis Living Appoints Renowned Pulmonary and Sleep Expert Dr. Raj Dasgupta as Chief Medical Officer

Advancing Aegis' leadership in creating the next generation of senior living through wellness and longevity initiatives that impact the healthspan of residents

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Living, a national leader in senior assisted living and memory care, has appointed Raj "Dr. Raj" Dasgupta MD, FACP, FCCP, FAASM, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Raj's appointment strengthens Aegis' healthcare expertise to further integrate wellness and longevity into the care of its residents, families and team members.

"Dr. Raj's clinical and research background will influence a variety of scientific and evidence-based strategies that transform how we approach health and wellness in senior living," said founder, chairman and CEO Dwayne Clark. "We are committed to elevating our care for residents; we are designing an approach to experience better overall health and well-being as they age."

While one's lifespan defines how long they will live, healthspan is the quality of life that Aegis Living aims to impact. This includes intervening on lifestyle and behaviors to adjust and address a resident's needs with a highly personalized approach. Initial programming will focus on sleep hygiene, cognitive behavioral therapy, heart health and more.

"As we enter into a new generation of senior living, how we age is changing. People are living longer and want to live better, longer. We believe we have an obligation to deliver innovative wellness and longevity initiatives that can positively influence the healthspan of our residents," said Clark.

Dr. Raj will guide Aegis in crafting, refining and enriching its care and programming for residents, and these efforts will also extend to family members. Dr. Raj will lead health education initiatives featuring advice to residents and their families can quickly put into action on subjects like sleep, dementia, and diabetes. He will host regular open office hours for residents and families to ask questions and get more personalized advice.

While the primary beneficiaries will be Aegis Living residents and families, Aegis also aims to support and influence team members. To ensure staff are well-versed on important issues impacting older adults, Dr. Raj will conduct regular training sessions that empower team members to support residents day-to-day with practical advice, and also give them tools they can use to improve their own health.

Dr. Raj is an American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine. He has received multiple accolades for his medical teachings and clinical accomplishments across multiple prestigious hospitals and academic institutions, from Michigan State University, Columbia University affiliate Saint Luke's and Roosevelt Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital, and Jefferson University affiliate Abington Hospital. During his time at the University of Southern California (USC), he was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. Currently, Dr. Dasgupta is an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine and the Associate Program Director of Internal Medicine Residency at Huntington Health. A trusted expert in the field, he is a regular in media, appearing on various platforms and television shows such as Chasing the Cure, The Doctors, CNN, ABC News and Inside Edition, and features tips on his podcast "The Dr. Raj Podcast."

"I am honored to join the leadership team at Aegis Living to advance the level of care and wellness not yet experienced in senior living," said Dr. Raj. "From implementing healthy sleep strategies, breakthrough cognitive therapies and even stress management techniques, we can profoundly impact the health and well-being of residents, families and team members' lives."

With more than 26 years of industry experience, Aegis Living has built a reputation for being on the frontlines of innovation in senior living. Through a philosophy that has shaped its communities, Clark has long been a pioneer in the field of wellness and longevity, having overseen care for more than 60,000 seniors. His passion surrounding health and healing modalities inspired his book and Amazon Best Seller "30 Summers More" that provides micro-size wellness and longevity tips.

