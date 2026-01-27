Aegis Living Becomes Official DAISY Award® Partner, Honoring Extraordinary Nurses Delivering Compassionate Care

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Living announced today that it has been selected as a participating organization for the internationally respected DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, a program that recognizes nurses who deliver exceptional, compassionate care to residents and families.

The DAISY Award—now celebrated in thousands of healthcare organizations worldwide—was created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, whose family established the DAISY Foundation after experiencing the profound impact of nursing care during his battle with an autoimmune disease. The award honors nurses who exemplify clinical excellence, kindness, and humanity in the moments that matter most.

"At Aegis Living, our nurses are the heart of our communities," said Julie Ambachew, RN, Vice President of Clinical Operations. "They provide not only medical care, but dignity, comfort, and connection. We are proud to join the DAISY Award program to ensure our nurses know how deeply their work is valued and how profoundly it impacts the lives of residents and families."

Through this partnership, Aegis Living residents, families, and team members can now nominate nurses year-round for extraordinary acts of care. Honorees will be recognized at celebrations across Aegis Living communities and will receive:

The official DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses® certificate

A signature DAISY Award pin

A Healer's Touch, the award's internationally renowned hand-carved sculpture created by Shona artists in Zimbabwe

"The DAISY Award exists because extraordinary nursing deserves to be seen, honored, and celebrated," said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. "The compassion shown daily by nurses at Aegis Living embodies exactly why this recognition matters."

The DAISY Foundation honors nurses at every career stage and across multiple categories, including Nurse Leaders, Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Educators, Nursing Students, those advancing health equity, and recipients of the J. Patrick Barnes Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Grants.

Building on this commitment to recognize exceptional care, Aegis Living is also partnering with Inspiren , a leader in AI-powered solutions redefining senior living, to launch AUGi Awards. These awards allow non-clinical staff to be nominated and celebrated, honoring their daily dedication to residents' support, safety, and care, in the same spirit as the DAISY Award for nurses.

By participating in these global recognition programs, Aegis Living joins leading healthcare organizations committed to elevating excellence and shining a light on all caregivers whose work defines quality senior living.

For more information about The DAISY Foundation or to nominate an Aegis Living nurse, visit www.DAISYfoundation.org .

SOURCE Aegis Living