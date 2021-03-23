Aegis Living Certified as a Great Place to Work®

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Living is proud to announce today it has been Certified™ as a great workplace by independent research firm Great Place to Work®. With nearly 2,000 team members surveyed across 32 locations, Aegis Living received a 75% trust index score – the overall score across all aspects of the employee survey and culture assessment – exceeding national averages for senior living and other "Aging Services" companies.

"The pandemic made our mission even more clear, and our ability to provide the highest quality care for our seniors is entirely defined by our ability to do the same for our teams," said Kris Engskov, president of Aegis Living. "We are excited to take these learnings and continue building on our strong great place to work foundation."

Great Place to Work evaluates organizations across more than 60 criteria of team members' experience on the job, including employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

Aegis scored positively across the survey with key highlights including nearly 90% of team members surveyed believe their work has true meaning and that "it's not just a job." Another 87% feel proud about the way they and Aegis contributes to the community and hold a sense of pride for the work they do. In spite of the pandemic year, nearly 90% of employees feel safe and welcome at work each day.

"We are encouraged by these results and remain grateful for our talented and passionate team members who bring our vision to life," said Sandra Preyale, Aegis Living chief people officer. "Keeping an ongoing pulse on employee engagement and feedback allows us to continue to attract, reward, engage and celebrate great team members, which also translates into a great place to live for our residents."

Aegis Living aims to hire mission-driven leaders that consider their work far more than a job. This level of care is critical when managing the pandemic, but also in meeting the anticipated demand for those millions of Americans aging into assisted living and memory care who will want and need more sophisticated health care and wellness services alongside a place to call home. During the pandemic, the company had its highest employee retention in more than 5 years and best employee engagement in company history.

"Those that choose to join the Aegis Living team come with heart, grit and genuine passion for our seniors," said Aegis Living Founder, CEO and Chairman Dwayne Clark. "We must care for them just as they care for our 2,400 residents each day."

Aegis has long been recognized for its people-first culture, having been named a Top 50 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor.com's Employee Choice Award and recognized as a best place to work by KING 5, Seattle Business Magazine, among others over the years.

About Aegis Living

Aegis Living is a national leader in senior assisted living and memory care. With nearly 25 years of experience, Aegis Living is known for its approach for supporting residents along the continuum of care, from light assistance to advanced dementia; innovative programming and a focus on upscale, purpose-built design; and an employee-centric company culture. With every community, Aegis Living creates a living environment where residents can feel at home and inspired to live life to the fullest. The privately held company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and operates 32 communities in Washington, California and Nevada, with 9 additional communities in development. For more information, visit www.aegisliving.com. Follow the company on Twitter @Aegisliving and Facebook at www.facebook.com/AegisLiving.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

