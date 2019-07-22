Aegis Living Opens in Mercer Island, Wash.

"Aegis Living was founded to redefine assisted living and memory care – from the tailored design of each building to the carefully curated amenities and life-enrichment activities that empower seniors to live life to the fullest," said Kris Engskov, president of Aegis Living. "Our new Mercer Island location reflects the time and attention we take to develop a community that connects with our neighbors and creates a place our residents want to call home."

Inspired by a Lake Placid ski lodge, the 100,000 square-foot building features 89 apartment homes. It is tucked away among Pacific Northwest greenery, creating a resort-like getaway that is walking distance from the center of downtown Mercer Island. A 35-foot-wide waterfall and four-story exterior fireplace anchor the building and create tranquil outdoor spaces. A ski-lift simulation and cozy gathering spaces throughout, including a sports club filled with Winter Olympic memorabilia, round out the lodge experience.

The Lake Placid vibe is married with a celebration of iconic people and places from Mercer Island. The lobby opens to three Cedar totem poles by Northwest artist Steve Jensen. The "Roanoke" pub honors the landmark Mercer Island Roanoke Inn and Tavern. Residents can enjoy the penthouse Keewaydin Sky Lounge and warm up by the fire in the grand living room. The community is filled with thoughtfully curated spaces for residents to enjoy time with family and friends including a theater, art room and game/activity areas.

"With each community, we continue to push new boundaries and set a higher bar for what senior living should be," said founder and CEO Dwayne Clark. "Our vision for Aegis Living Mercer Island is to be a centerpiece for the community – opening our doors not just to our residents but to our neighbors and friends. We've recreated the same warm, welcoming feeling that you might experience when walking into a ski lodge from a long day on the mountain. This is paired with the ideal Pacific Northwest backdrop the island has to offer."

The property features a myriad of health and wellness amenities such as a spa/wellness space equipped with a beauty salon, barber shop, massage therapy and acupuncture, along with a therapy pool. Residents can enjoy daily classes and fitness activities and refuel at the bistro and juice bar.

Aegis Living's approach to helping residents live life to the fullest is coupled with delivering unparalleled memory care for residents with Alzheimer's and other cognitive impairments. Aegis Living develops customized care plans for each resident while creating activities and spaces to meet them where they are. The Aegis Living signature "Life's Neighborhood" aims to create nostalgic experiences, an approach that provides comfort and meaning for those with dementia. For example, residents can sit in the driver's seat of a built-in Winnebago or walk on a Chris Craft Boat. The community provides opportunity for daily outdoor experiences, including garden beds for residents to plant and tend to fresh vegetables and flowers.

Aegis Living Mercer Island is located at 7445 SE 24th St, Mercer Island, Wash. The community offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom and select two-bedroom options; 16 apartments homes are dedicated to memory care. Apartments are rented on a monthly basis with short-term care options also available.

Property Fast Facts

Number of units: 89

Square Feet: 104,000

Owner: Aegis Living

Contractor: Compass Construction

Architect: Ankrom Moisan

Landscape Architect: The LA Studio

About Aegis Living

Aegis Living is a national leader in assisted living and memory care with a simple philosophy: make every day count. With more than 22 years of experience, it is known for its employee-centric company culture, unique point of view and eye for innovation.

The privately-held company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and operates 32 communities in Washington, California and Nevada, with 7 additional communities in development. Aegis Living has been honored as a Top 50 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor.com's Employee Choice Award, Best Place to Work in Western Washington by KING5 (NBC), Best Assisted Living by Seattle Business magazine and Best Family Owned Business and Corporate Philanthropists by Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.Aegisliving.com. Follow the company on Twitter @Aegisliving and Facebook at www.facebook.com/AegisLiving.

