Aegis Living Opens Kirkland Waterfront Community

"Heading into 2020, we set aggressive goals to double in size over the next decade," said Dwayne Clark, founder, CEO and chairman of Aegis Living. "Our goal has always been to grow smart so we can continue meeting the incredible demand for high-quality senior care. Emerging from the pandemic and seeing where we are today is a testament to our entire team – our dedication to fighting the coronavirus and never wavering on our deep commitment to our residents and staff as we continue innovating and pushing new boundaries."

The Kirkland Waterfront community aligns with the company's spirit of continuous improvement and pushing new boundaries for what is expected in senior living. Inspired by the natural beauty of the Amalfi Coast in Italy, the community brings unrivaled Italian-inspired design to the banks of Lake Washington. Aegis Living combines the old-world, Italian charm with modern amenities for a vibrant resident lifestyle. Residents can choose from 106 apartments, enjoying culinary creations, unparalleled engagement and wellness programming, and a wide array of state-of-the art amenities on-site.

Starting on the ground floor, residents can go from the "Amici" main dining room with an outdoor terrace and dining alfresco alongside a waterfall and romantic greenery to the community wine cave "Vino." A private dining room for special occasions is available while residents may also enjoy the "Cin Cin" pub, offering scenes from the bustling waterfront street.

"Il Cinema" and "Arte" activity room are central for community gatherings and entertainment while residents can get swept away in the "Salute" wellness suite with a salon, barber, massage, and fitness center, all rounded out by the "Salve" juice bar for healthy treats and morning or afternoon pick-me ups.

Residents can capture sweeping views of Lake Washington throughout the community, including the top-floor "Como Lounge" and outdoor terrace. No matter what floor or area of the building residents may find themselves, sunbaked stucco walls, warm wood tones, splashes of color inspired by the sea, tumbled stone mosaics, and traditional Italian architecture transport them to the Mediterranean coastline.

"This community offers something for all of the senses," said Jeanna Korbas, director of interior design at Aegis Living. "We've focused on every aspect of this community, every last detail, to make living here an unforgettable experience filled with joy and adventure."

In Life's Neighborhood, the designated memory care floor, experiential design helps ignite fond memories and foster connection among residents. The community's outdoor courtyard features a scene of the Grand Canal in Venice with an authentic Italian gondola and Roman "ruins." Inside, an interactive Italian "road trip" takes residents on a journey to rekindle memories of a favorite European vacation or inspire them to imagine getaways they may have dreamed of.

With a multitude of restaurants, shops and other getaways within walking distance, the community is a central hub for embracing all the City of Kirkland has to offer. Aegis Living's signature Queen Bee Café is also on the ground floor of the community for residents to enjoy coffee and a variety of sweet and savory treats while giving back. A not-for-profit café, 100% of Queen Bee Café profits go to benefit local charities selected each year.

Resident health and wellness continues to be top priority as the community hosts the second Aegis Living wellness program pilot. The program will provide personalized wellness plans for each resident focused on nutrition, sleep, movement, nature, cognitive wellness, and mindfulness. Infection control and safety protocol is unwavering with nearly all staff and soon-to-be residents having received the coronavirus vaccine. Aegis Living mandated the Covid-19 vaccine for all staff beginning July 1 and has seen nearly 100 percent participation.

"Our goal is to always be one step ahead of what our residents hope to experience and achieve in their later years," noted Clark. "We know this chapter can be filled with so much joy, life, and longevity and we want to bring that opportunity to each person."

Aegis Living Kirkland Waterfront – located at 1002 Lake Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033 – houses 106 senior living apartments in the 98,000 square-foot-building. Aegis has six additional communities in development, including communities in the Eastlake/Lake Union, Ballard, Greenwood, and Laurelhurst neighborhoods of Seattle, among additional community openings planned in California.

